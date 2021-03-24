It appears that, if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subside, Watertown High School seniors may be able to enjoy a fairly traditional graduation ceremony at the close of this school year.
According to Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug, an in-person, outdoor WHS graduation ceremony is being planned for June 5, with a rain date of June 6.
Schug said Monday during her Safe Schools Update to the WUSD Board, that the district will continue to coordinate with the Watertown Health Department on details as the event approaches.
“We hope to make this event as traditional as possible,” she said.
