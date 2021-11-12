JEFFERSON — Unlike some past years, when disagreements flared right up until the document’s approval, Jefferson County board supervisors had their scrutiny of the 2022 county budget complete enough this fall to calmly rubber stamp the massive funding plan at their regular meeting for November Tuesday.
Residents of Jefferson County in the coming year will likely see the tax rate increase for the first time since 2016, but not substantially.
The countywide levy for 2022 will be $31,392,371, which is a tax rate of $3.33 for general operations and $.43 for debt service funding for a total of $3.77 per $1,000 of equalized value.
In 2021, the countywide levy was $29,051,683, with a general operations tax rate of $3.53 and debt service tax rate of $.19, for a decrease of $.20 per $1,000 of equalized value for 2022 general operations and an increase of $.24 per $1,000 per taxable value for debt service.
Jefferson County Finance Director Marc DeVries said the county’s budgeting process has appeared smooth on the back end in recent years because officials begin working on the document in January, discussing the following year’s budget schedule with both the finance committee and board of supervisors and, from there, involve the finance committee in the process throughout the year.
“In June, we hold a joint meeting with our standing committee chairs and department heads to solicit feedback from them on setting parameters for the upcoming budget,” DeVries said. “(Jefferson County Administrator) Ben Wehmeier gives updates to the board and department heads throughout the year as we progress through the process. So we really try to educate and involve the board in the budget process throughout the year and give them several opportunities for input into the budget priorities, in hopes that the end product is passed smoothly.”
A major improvement project set for the courthouse, sheriff’s department and jail is among the most significant expenditures coming in the 2022 Jefferson County budget, according to county officials.
DeVries said the massive expansion and renovation project will finally bring the facility’s courtrooms into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and meet space requirements of the Wisconsin Court System. It will also provide more room for the sheriff’s department and dispatch center.
“It will reconfigure space throughout the courthouse, so that departments with similar functions can share space, which should create operational efficiencies for us and better quality of service to our customers,” DeVries said. “We are also proposing a new GIS position in the zoning/land information office that will enhance the ability of the land department to provide better data.”
Designers of the courthouse renovations presented an update on the plans Tuesday night, noting what were called “tweaks” to the proposed first- and second-floor blueprints for the structure. These include small alterations to where certain departments will be situated, more details on a bump out of the northeast corner of the building and considerable additions of glass to open the structure to outside views and natural light. There is also a slight redesign of the area judges will enter and exit the facility, so they remain free from contact with the general public.
The 2022 budget contains staffing additions, as well.
DeVries said the initial plans for utilizing the American Rescue Plan Act are also contained in the 2022 budget and include adding a position in the District Attorney’s office to assist with criminal case backlogs created by COVID-19, a position in the veteran’s services office that will assist with case backlogs, enhanced mental health services in the jail, and efforts to market and promote tourism in Jefferson County.
DeVries said that, in response to a tangible increase in homelessness in Jefferson County, a limited-term or contracted position is expected to be added to the county’s offerings. This staff member would assist with housing in Jefferson County and would act as a liaison among communities, and would access grants and other funds.
According to DeVries, taxpayers will also likely see improvements to the county fair park facility, including renovation of the Activity Center and other buildings. These improvements would be intended to enhance tourism.
“The county fair park is one of the largest tourist draws in Jefferson County,” DeVries said.
DeVries said it takes considerable revenue to run a southern Wisconsin county in 2022 and noted the sales tax has been what he called, “surprisingly resilient during the pandemic.”
“The sales tax is expected to continue increasing, according to a study done by Forward Analytics that was commissioned by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue,” he said.
DeVries also noted that the state’s Department of Corrections has discontinued funding for housing of state prisoners. This had been a significant source of revenue for Jefferson County when the state would need county jail space to house its inmates.
“We have included less than half of annual revenue for this in the budget in case problems arise at the state level and they cannot continue to house their own prisoners,” DeVries said. “However, we have created a fund balance reserve to hedge against this, in case the state does not decide to house prisoners in our facility.”
According to DeVries, this is due, in great part, to the need for the courthouse, sheriff's department and jail renovation project.
“This is the first (tax) rate increase since 2016,” DeVries said. “Every year since then has seen a decrease.”
DeVries noted there was “an element of luck” to the 2022 budget that deserves mention.
“That is that we have a cohesive board that has passed a strategic plan which drives many of the budget decisions,” he said. “Our board members seem to have a genuine respect for each other, which also contributes to a smooth process.”
