BEAVER DAM — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after fleeing Beaver Dam police in a stolen vehicle.
Around 3:38 p.m., an officer attempted to stop the 2008 Nissan on Green Valley Road near Dodge Drive in Beaver Dam for speeding and failure to stop at a signal.
Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said the driver, a 23-year-old male from Chicago, failed to stop for police and accelerated away from officers.
During the pursuit, police were informed through Dodge County central dispatch that the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Illinois.
Kreuziger reported the driver continued to elude officers and failed to stop at several intersections in the city. He said the vehicle was eventually disabled by tire deflation devices along County Highway W just east of High Point Road, near the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Both the driver and a passenger, a 21-year-old Chicago female, were arrested.
Kreuziger said the driver was taken to the Dodge County Jail and is facing charges of felony fleeing, operating without owners’ consent and several other traffic-related citations.
The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.