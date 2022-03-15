DCELEA announces scholarship opportunity Mar 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association announced a scholarship opportunity for local high school seniors or current college students.DCELEA, which is an association of the senior administrators of all the local law enforcement entities in Dodge County, is making two scholarship opportunities available.The scholarship program is designed to assist a Dodge County resident who is pursuing a degree in criminal justice or a related field at an accredited university or technical college.The applicant must be a full-time student as determined by the college or university.The deadline for the scholarship application is May 1.Applications may be obtained at a local police department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County area high schools or any Dodge County correctional facilities.For more information, contact DCELEA Secretary/Treasurer Dave Beal of the Juneau Police Department at 920-386-4810 or email him at dbeal@cityofjuneau.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dittrich daughter Man in crash on Welsh Road flown to hospital Fort Atkinson man charged with child sex assault, porn Marcus F. Buch Carrie Schmidt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-11
