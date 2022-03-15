The Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association announced a scholarship opportunity for local high school seniors or current college students.

DCELEA, which is an association of the senior administrators of all the local law enforcement entities in Dodge County, is making two scholarship opportunities available.

The scholarship program is designed to assist a Dodge County resident who is pursuing a degree in criminal justice or a related field at an accredited university or technical college.

The applicant must be a full-time student as determined by the college or university.

The deadline for the scholarship application is May 1.

Applications may be obtained at a local police department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County area high schools or any Dodge County correctional facilities.

For more information, contact DCELEA Secretary/Treasurer Dave Beal of the Juneau Police Department at 920-386-4810 or email him at dbeal@cityofjuneau.net.

