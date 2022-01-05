It’s now official Emily McFarland will face off against political newcomer Jorge Monterrey, 39, in the race for mayor.
Mc Farland stood on her record for the past three years. Monterrey said change is needed.
“For several years I have heard multiple concerns from people in our community, and have been asked if I would take on the challenge of running for mayor,” Monterrey said in a brief speech outside of Watertown City Hall. “We the people need to be reminded that leadership is there to serve and not be served.
Monterrey moved his family and business in 2014 to Watertown. Since then, he chose to start several other businesses within Watertown, including The Gym, The Arcade, The Bar and Kiss My Axe. He consults other business owners on aspects of entrepreneurship and small business ownership.
He said one of his mantras is “silence is consent.” He said he will no longer let the community be silent.
Monterrey said he is prepared to take on the responsibility and become the voice for the Watertown community.
He said he doesn’t want to see Watertown neglected anymore. With forward thinking coupled with innovative collaboration, Monterrey said, Watertown will become the aspiring community it once was.
Monterrey served from 1998 to 2006 in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Before taking the top city spot, McFarland served on the Watertown Common Council from August 2013 until she was elected as the city’s mayor in April 2019.
The city has a limit of two, three-year terms for its mayoral position.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am honored and excited to share that my family and I have decided to continue our service to our community, and finish what we’ve started,” McFarland said. “The past three years have been filled with hard work, collaboration, and teamwork; that has led us to tremendous progress and exciting development all while lowering our debt to the lowest it’s been in my time serving this city.”
McFarland said she ran on three key concepts in her 2019 campaign; innovative government, invigorating the momentum, and expanding the tax base to ease the tax burden on residents.
Under McFarland’s leadership the city prioritized innovative government and that allowed things like expanding the city’s communication efforts through the Weekly Round Up and live streaming of key events, the revamp of the city website and the incorporation of TextMyGov.
McFarland holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.
Before serving as the city’s mayor, McFarland was a manager in state government, in addition to working for the U.S. House of Representatives and Green Lake county.
McFarland was born and raised in Watertown; she is married and has two sons.
Other candidates scheduled to run in the City of Watertown include Jonathan Lampe, is running unopposed for District 2, Wards 5, 6 and 7; Dan Bartz, District 4, unopposed; Wards 14 and 15; Cassandra Wagner, who is being challenged by Fred Smith, District 6, Wards 3 and 4; and Bob Wetzel, who is being challenged by Kurt Larsen, District 8, Wards 20, 21 and 22.
The aldermanic terms are for two years.
The city is also looking for someone to fill the District 1 seat, which is being vacated by Tom Pasch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.