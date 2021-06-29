The Watertown Fourth of July parade is slated for Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m., line up begins at 9 a.m. and has more than 100 entries in its first year back after the COVID-19 hiatus.

The route this year begins at Main and Water Street, turns onto Fourth Street continuing to Labaree Street, where it ends at Riverside Park. Parade organizers are asking that spectators refrain from setting chairs along parade route until after midnight on July 3.

The food drive sponsored by Holz Motors will go through the parade route approximately 20 minutes before the start of the parade.

After Holz, the Watertown Police Department escort and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, will gather in the first staging area on the 100 block of North Water Street and facing south at the first staging era:

1. Color Guard-American Legion Post 189

2. Color Guard-VFW Post 3709

3. Color Guard- Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League

4. Color Guard- DAV Chapter 35

5. Color Guard-AMVETS Post 35

6. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard

7. Color Guard – Watertown Civil Air Patrol

8. Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Commandant-Gary Stueber

9. AMVETS Post 35 Commander

10. Patriotic Big Bike – sponsored by Wis-Pak

11. Watertown Fire Department

12. Watertown Municipal Band

13. Watertown Police Department Dare Van and McGruff

14. Citizen Police Academy

15. Parade Marshal – Marie Miller, car by Steve Hepp

16. Mayor Emily McFarland

17. 1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL – Steve Zillmer

18. Float — 50 state flags — sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating

19. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow Trucks

20. Emergency Starting & Towing Go Karts

21. Tripoli Shriners Motor Cars — sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing

22. Piggly Wiggly walkers and ‘Mr Pig’

23. Vintage Police Car — Doug Ninmann

24. Ashippun Fire Department and fire queen

25. Jolly Giants — sponsored by Maas Brothers Construction

26. Lebanon Band – sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home

27. Lebanon Fire Department

The next staging area is the 200 block North Water Street — facing south

28. Monocycle — sponsored by Andy’s Excavation

29. Spongy Fun Mobile — sponsored by Andy’s Excavation

30. Oconomowoc Legion Band — sponsored by Spuncast

31. Tripoli Shriners animals – sponsored by 7-Up

32. Ixonia Bank and Cashus

33. Scheel Racing #18

34. Echoes of Camp Randall – sponsored by Century 21 Endeavor

35. Float– Lakeside 4-H Reeseville

36. Jefferson County Republican Party

37. State Senator John Jagler

38. William Penterman for 37th Assembly District

39. Tony Rocker – sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating

40. Flaot– Jefferson County Farm Bureau

41. Brewers Bernie and Barrel Man

42. Johnsonville Sausage

43. Watertown Catholic School Marching Band

200 Block O’Connell St. — facing east

44. Classic Tractors – Harvey Ziemer Family

45. Race Car – Kenneth Lehr

The next staging area is the 200 Block of North Washington Street – facing south:

46. State Bank of Reeseville

47. Gary Beal Polka Band — sponsored by State Bank of Reeseville

48. Health Care Heroes – Watertown Regional Medical Center

49. Jefferson County Fair Maps Coalition

50. The Variations — sponsored by Carew Heating & A/C

51. Dump truck – Jerry Hepp Excavating

52. River Bend Resort Golf Carts

53. Grinwald Ford Vehicles

54. Float– Marquardt Village

55. John Deere Tractors — Randy Sterwald

The next staging area is the 100 Block South Water — facing north.

56. Watertown Blue Revue Dance Team — sponsored by Koplin Excavating

57. St Coletta Truck/Trailer/Vans & Walkers

58. Float– Watertown Agri Business

59. Trinity Lutheran Church Walkers

60. Watertown Lacrosse Club

61. Float- Watertown Family Dental Practice

62. Float– Jorge Monterrey for Mayor

63. Clyman Fire Department

64. Quad County Runners — sponsored by Chatty’s Pit Stop

65. WWII Truck – Gene Imes

66. Lakeside Warrior Cadet Band — sponsored by Marie Dobbratz

67. Watertown Soccer Club

68. Race Cars – Run-Inn Erin’s

69. Heritage Homes Bus

70. Eske’s Solar Powered Band — sponsored by Chickens Unlimited

The next staging area is the 200-300 Block Emmet Street, facing east:

71. 1930 Ford Model A – Loeb & Co.

72. 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe — Loeb & Co.

73. 1940 Ford Pumper Fire Truck — Loeb & Co.

74. Pirsch Antique Fire Engine -Loeb & Co.

75. 1950 Chevrolet Pumper Truck — Loeb & Co.

76. 1940 John Deere B Tractor — Loeb & Co.

77. 1941 John Deere H Tractor — Loeb & Co.

78. Riteway Bus Co.

79. Jefferson County Fair/Fairest of the Fair

100 Block South Washington — facing south

80. Shorewest Fire Truck

81. Float – Gary Anderson 6 foot Iron Troll & Minion

82. Don Peachy Band — sponsored by Sunbelt Rentals & Kube Custom Carpentry

83. Tow Truck – River City Truck Repair

84. Summit Credit Union

85. Float — Watertown Moose Lodge 830

86. Zumba Dancers – Watertown YMCA & Watertown Park & Rec

87. Democratic Party of Jefferson County

88. Float – Glory Global Solutions

89. Watertown Elks Lodge 666 & Cubs Scout Pack III

90. Ewald Automotive Vehicles

The last staging area is the 200 Block South Water Street, facing north:

91. FloatT – Watertown Youth Football League

92. Float –Ebert’s Greenhouse

93. Truck — Slumberland Furniture

94. Watertown Youth Baseball League Association

95. Trucks – Magsamen Trucking

96. Truck — American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Rock River

97. Pickup — Elite Auto Repair

98. Jefferson Car Club

99. Watertown High School Band — sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes

100. Santa Claus

101. Parade Committee — sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing, Silver Eagle Saloon, Jerry Hepp Excavating, Charles David Son’s Sign Shop

102. Moody Mares Horses

103. Watertown Street Department street sweeper

104. Watertown Police Department

