The Watertown Fourth of July parade is slated for Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m., line up begins at 9 a.m. and has more than 100 entries in its first year back after the COVID-19 hiatus.
The route this year begins at Main and Water Street, turns onto Fourth Street continuing to Labaree Street, where it ends at Riverside Park. Parade organizers are asking that spectators refrain from setting chairs along parade route until after midnight on July 3.
The food drive sponsored by Holz Motors will go through the parade route approximately 20 minutes before the start of the parade.
After Holz, the Watertown Police Department escort and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, will gather in the first staging area on the 100 block of North Water Street and facing south at the first staging era:
1. Color Guard-American Legion Post 189
2. Color Guard-VFW Post 3709
3. Color Guard- Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League
4. Color Guard- DAV Chapter 35
5. Color Guard-AMVETS Post 35
6. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard
7. Color Guard – Watertown Civil Air Patrol
8. Bartelme-Schwefel Marine Corps League Commandant-Gary Stueber
9. AMVETS Post 35 Commander
10. Patriotic Big Bike – sponsored by Wis-Pak
11. Watertown Fire Department
12. Watertown Municipal Band
13. Watertown Police Department Dare Van and McGruff
14. Citizen Police Academy
15. Parade Marshal – Marie Miller, car by Steve Hepp
16. Mayor Emily McFarland
17. 1965 Ford Galaxie 500XL – Steve Zillmer
18. Float — 50 state flags — sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
19. Emergency Starting & Towing Tow Trucks
20. Emergency Starting & Towing Go Karts
21. Tripoli Shriners Motor Cars — sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing
22. Piggly Wiggly walkers and ‘Mr Pig’
23. Vintage Police Car — Doug Ninmann
24. Ashippun Fire Department and fire queen
25. Jolly Giants — sponsored by Maas Brothers Construction
26. Lebanon Band – sponsored by Hafemeister Funeral Home
27. Lebanon Fire Department
The next staging area is the 200 block North Water Street — facing south
28. Monocycle — sponsored by Andy’s Excavation
29. Spongy Fun Mobile — sponsored by Andy’s Excavation
30. Oconomowoc Legion Band — sponsored by Spuncast
31. Tripoli Shriners animals – sponsored by 7-Up
32. Ixonia Bank and Cashus
33. Scheel Racing #18
34. Echoes of Camp Randall – sponsored by Century 21 Endeavor
35. Float– Lakeside 4-H Reeseville
36. Jefferson County Republican Party
37. State Senator John Jagler
38. William Penterman for 37th Assembly District
39. Tony Rocker – sponsored by Jerry Hepp Excavating
40. Flaot– Jefferson County Farm Bureau
41. Brewers Bernie and Barrel Man
42. Johnsonville Sausage
43. Watertown Catholic School Marching Band
200 Block O’Connell St. — facing east
44. Classic Tractors – Harvey Ziemer Family
45. Race Car – Kenneth Lehr
The next staging area is the 200 Block of North Washington Street – facing south:
46. State Bank of Reeseville
47. Gary Beal Polka Band — sponsored by State Bank of Reeseville
48. Health Care Heroes – Watertown Regional Medical Center
49. Jefferson County Fair Maps Coalition
50. The Variations — sponsored by Carew Heating & A/C
51. Dump truck – Jerry Hepp Excavating
52. River Bend Resort Golf Carts
53. Grinwald Ford Vehicles
54. Float– Marquardt Village
55. John Deere Tractors — Randy Sterwald
The next staging area is the 100 Block South Water — facing north.
56. Watertown Blue Revue Dance Team — sponsored by Koplin Excavating
57. St Coletta Truck/Trailer/Vans & Walkers
58. Float– Watertown Agri Business
59. Trinity Lutheran Church Walkers
60. Watertown Lacrosse Club
61. Float- Watertown Family Dental Practice
62. Float– Jorge Monterrey for Mayor
63. Clyman Fire Department
64. Quad County Runners — sponsored by Chatty’s Pit Stop
65. WWII Truck – Gene Imes
66. Lakeside Warrior Cadet Band — sponsored by Marie Dobbratz
67. Watertown Soccer Club
68. Race Cars – Run-Inn Erin’s
69. Heritage Homes Bus
70. Eske’s Solar Powered Band — sponsored by Chickens Unlimited
The next staging area is the 200-300 Block Emmet Street, facing east:
71. 1930 Ford Model A – Loeb & Co.
72. 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe — Loeb & Co.
73. 1940 Ford Pumper Fire Truck — Loeb & Co.
74. Pirsch Antique Fire Engine -Loeb & Co.
75. 1950 Chevrolet Pumper Truck — Loeb & Co.
76. 1940 John Deere B Tractor — Loeb & Co.
77. 1941 John Deere H Tractor — Loeb & Co.
78. Riteway Bus Co.
79. Jefferson County Fair/Fairest of the Fair
100 Block South Washington — facing south
80. Shorewest Fire Truck
81. Float – Gary Anderson 6 foot Iron Troll & Minion
82. Don Peachy Band — sponsored by Sunbelt Rentals & Kube Custom Carpentry
83. Tow Truck – River City Truck Repair
84. Summit Credit Union
85. Float — Watertown Moose Lodge 830
86. Zumba Dancers – Watertown YMCA & Watertown Park & Rec
87. Democratic Party of Jefferson County
88. Float – Glory Global Solutions
89. Watertown Elks Lodge 666 & Cubs Scout Pack III
90. Ewald Automotive Vehicles
The last staging area is the 200 Block South Water Street, facing north:
91. FloatT – Watertown Youth Football League
92. Float –Ebert’s Greenhouse
93. Truck — Slumberland Furniture
94. Watertown Youth Baseball League Association
95. Trucks – Magsamen Trucking
96. Truck — American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Rock River
97. Pickup — Elite Auto Repair
98. Jefferson Car Club
99. Watertown High School Band — sponsored by Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes
100. Santa Claus
101. Parade Committee — sponsored by Emergency Starting & Towing, Silver Eagle Saloon, Jerry Hepp Excavating, Charles David Son’s Sign Shop
102. Moody Mares Horses
103. Watertown Street Department street sweeper
104. Watertown Police Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.