JUNEAU — Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday for Donald Hilgendorf of Horicon to fill an executive committee seat held by Jeff Schmitt, who died Sept. 29.

While county supervisor Robert Boelk Jr. of Mayville grabbed 15 votes, Hilgendorf nailed down one more vote tallying 16 and won the seat.

Hilgendorf was not elected to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, but was appointed Oct. 20, 2020 to fill a vacancy left by Richard Bennett.

Hilgendorf's supervisory district covers portions of the towns of Burnett, Hubbard, Oak Grove and Williamstown. His district also covers a section of the City of Horicon.
