Local student receives German scholarship

In the midst of the pandemic, a student at Watertown High School has been awarded a cash scholarship from the German Language and School Society of Wisconsin.
In letters sent directly to students, the society—often known by its German initials DSSV—praised the students' commitment to studying German and their accomplishments in the 2020 DSSV German essay competition. The 65th annual DSSV awards, ranging from $50 to $2,500, would normally have been presented to students at a ceremony in Milwaukee, where their German teachers would also have been recognized. Statewide, this year's DSSV awards to German students in high school German programs totaled a record $42,000.
While the coronavirus forced cancellation of this year's award ceremony, students receiving the scholarships have been responding to their award letters from DSSV with much gratitude and enthusiasm.
Watertown award recipient Ryan Mitchell, who won a $150 scholarship, said, “The award manifested physically the years of effort put into pursuit of understanding a larger portion of the world, which provides validation in and of itself. My study of German has directed me into who I am today.”
Four Watertown students took part in the DSSV essay competition in which Mitchell won a $150 scholarship, competing against students from Milwaukee School of Languages, Arrowhead High School and Marquette University High School.
The grand prize in the DSSV essay competition, held in conjunction with the National German Exam organized by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG), is usually a four-week trip to Germany over the summer and a cash award. However, in light of travel restriction, this year's awards were all cash prizes. Dorothy Smaglick, treasurer of the DSSV, expressed her hope that the winners will be able to use their prizes to travel to Germany as soon as normal international travel resumes.
Six Watertown students in their fourth year of German, took part in the AATG National Exsm, with three scoring at honors level.
Addressing the award recipients in this year's award ceremony booklet, DSSV President, Heiner Giese spoke to Germany's response to the pandemic: "It has been interesting to see how Germany has responded to the coronavirus crisis. The ingenuity, discipline, and work ethic of the German populace is carrying them through. It is one reason why you should want to study the language of such a country."
The AATG's Wisconsin State Testing Chair, Professor Gregory Baer of Carthage College, praised the students' achievements, while also stressing the important work done by the state's German teachers. "Wisconsin is fortunate to have a talented network of dedicated German teachers at the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels, and their work with this year's contest participants has resulted in excellent language skills and high level of intercultural competence." One teacher in particular, Janelle Pfaller from the Milwaukee School of Languages, was recognized as the Kohl Teacher Fellow in conjunction with the student awards.
The Deutscher Sprach- und Schulverein (DSSV) or German Language and School Society of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in Milwaukee in 1956. The Society’s primary goal is “to promote and stimulate interest in and understanding of the German language and culture, by means of an annual German Essay contest.” More information about the DSSV can be found on its website at www.dssvwi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.