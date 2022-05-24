JUNEAU — The list of candidates for Dodge County administrator position has been narrowed to four, according to board Chairman Dave Frohling. The list includes a Dodge County official, along with a city manager, a professor and the current county administrator from Kewaunee County.
In a press release, Frohling announced the names of the final candidates for the position of county administrator to replace Jim Mielke who will be retiring June 1.
The finalists are Rebecca Bell, Cameron Clapper, Daryl DeDeker and Scott Feldt.
The board’s executive committee has been leading the search and will recommend a candidate to the full board in June.
“Our process began in March with the assistance of the consulting firm, Public Administration Association LLC,” Frohling said.
“The executive committee has been methodical in its search, to date, to arrive at our list of final candidates,” he added. “There was strong interest in the position and I am pleased with the quality of the candidates that applied.”
The four finalists have been invited to Juneau for a two-day assessment process that will be held June 6 and 7.
According to the executive committee meeting minutes of April 8, the committee set the salary range for the position between $141,190 and $151,944 per year, depending on the qualifications.
Bell who has served as the Dodge County Human Services and health director since 2016. Prior, she was a deputy program director at the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs from 2008 to 2016 and a psychiatric social worker for that county from 2006 to 2008.
Bell began her career as an adult/child protective services and crisis intervention social worker for Waushara County’s Department of Human Services in 1997. She is a licensed clinical social worker and holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Clapper has been the Whitewater city manager since 2012. Prior to that, he was the Whitewater’s assistant to the city manager from 2010 to 2012. He served the Village of Waunakee from 2005 to 2010 as a management/analyst/deputy clerk and then as assistant to the village administrator.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’ degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.
DeDeker is currently an assistant professor of accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, a position he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he served as the UW-Stevens Point controller from 2008 to 2015. From 1998 to 2008, he was the chief financial officer for Portage County. Prior to that position, he was the director of finance and administration for Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.
DeDeker has prior service as a supervisor on the Portage County Board. He is a licensed certified public accountant and holds a doctorate in sustainable education from UW-Stevens Point, a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the UW-Stevens Point.
Feldt currently serves a the county administrator in Kewaunee County, a position he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he served as the deputy state treasurer for the State of Wisconsin from 2011 to 2015 and as director of economic development for the City of East Moline, Illinois from 2008 to 2010. He has served on both the Janesville School Board and Rock County Board of Supervisors.
Feldt earned a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The person selected to replace Mielke will be the county’s second administrator.
Mielke was hired as the county’s first administrator in September of 2008. He has served in that capacity for the past 14 years. Mielke was hired to oversee the daily operations of the county, prepare future budgets and hire and fire department heads.
To assist in fining a replacement for Mielke, the executive committee entered into a service agreement with Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh.
Last week the Dodge County Board of Supervisors appointed Jon Hochkammer as its interim county administrator until the position of administrator is filled and an appointment is made.
According to the agreement, Hochkammer will work four days a week at a rate of $16,200 a month.
The goal of the timeline is for the county board to meet June 21 to approve the contractor and recommend a candidate, subject to background requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.