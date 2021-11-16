The Watertown Main Street Program and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will present the eighth annual Women’s Only Weekend Friday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 21.
This special event is designed with women only in mind to shop, dine and experience the many shops and businesses in Watertown.
Highlights for this year’s event include savings and specials at participating businesses, early registration for swag bag pick-up and a special Saturday evening WOW celebration featuring the new Piano Guys – a dueling pianos act that will perform at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Elks Club.
Tickets for the WOW celebration cost $25 each, and the swag bags, which are loaded with goodies and coupons from participating WOW businesses are $5 each. New this year, the swag bags also contain a fashion scarf provided by the Main Street Program. Only 350 swag bags will be available. Celebration tickets and swag bags may be purchased online at watertownmainstreet.org.
The weekend’s festivities begin Friday morning with swag bag pick-up starting at 9 a.m. at the chamber office, 519 E. Main St. Swag bags will be available for pick-up at the chamber until 5 p.m., and then from 5:30-7 p.m. at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St. Women are encouraged to begin shopping as soon as they pick up their swag bags on Friday and to note special shopping and wellness events taking place at participating salons on Friday night.
In addition, select businesses will remain open on Friday until 7 p.m. or later.
Saturday’s festivities include more shopping and dining using Ladies Loot, with merchants offering exclusive discounts, specials and give-a-ways throughout the weekend. Wine sampling will be available at both Draeger’s Floral and The Chic Boutique, and Marquardt Home Health will offer complimentary gift wrapping for WOW shoppers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wepco Printing, 108 S. Sixth St.
At 1 p.m., Set Apart Art Studio will host a holiday craft event where women are invited to make a festive wood round door decoration.
The craft event will take place at the Watertown History Center, 919 Charles St. (next to the Octagon House Museum). Registration is $40 per person at watertownmainstreet.org.
Light refreshments will be provided.
The Saturday evening WOW celebration will feature an array of raffle prizes and entertainment provided by the new Piano Guys of Green Bay who will bring their dueling pianos act to the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 6 p.m. Doors to the celebration open at 5 p.m.
Seating is limited to 150 attendees. Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased online at watertownmainstreet.org.
Any tickets not sold in advance will be available at the door.
The weekend concludes with the Turner Hall craft fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Main Street Program and chamber announced this year 28 businessess will be participating in the weekend event.
For event details, call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623, visit Facebook and search Women’s Only Weekend, or log onto watertownmainstreet.org.
