Dodge County has been recognized for its work to improve local health by receiving a Wisconsin Healthy Communities Designation silver designation. Additionally, the cities of Beaver Dam, Horicon and Juneau renewed their silver designation, which they originally received in 2018. This renewal is recognition of continued work towards improving local health.
It was announced earlier the City of Watertown and Jefferson County received gold designations.
This program is intended to recognize and encourage achievements in health improvement in Wisconsin communities and to promote cooperation across multiple sectors.
“We’re proud that Dodge County is among the 28 Wisconsin communities receiving designations this year,” said Angelia Foster, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam chief administrative officer. “By working together, thinking about health more broadly and focusing on sustainable solutions, we are able to achieve better health outcomes.”
The Healthy Communities Designations are the result of the collaborative hard work and dedication of countless community stakeholders, including businesses, schools, local governments, churches and volunteers, as part of a community health and well-being initiative sponsored by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.
For Dodge County, the silver-level designation recognizes its work to improve healthy food access, create tobacco-free spaces, encourage social connectedness and build walkable, bikeable spaces.
The Healthy Communities Designation program is designed to be accessible to communities of all shapes and sizes, both rural and urban. The program uses a three-tiered approach – gold, silver and bronze – which are meant to provide a trajectory and serve as a guide for communities as they continue to strive toward better health.
“The Healthy Communities Designation is a great achievement,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health officer. “it shows that Dodge County has put community action and policies in place to support healthy communities through-out Dodge County, it is something that all should be proud of.”
