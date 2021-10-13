Donation earmarked for Town Square performance plaza

Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, from left, speaks with Fisher Barton CEO Scott Hoffman, Fisher Barton Vice President of Human Resources James McDevitt and long-standing Fisher Barton team members, who were not identified. McFarland thanked the group for their support of the Town Square.
The city’s Town Square recently received a financial boost to help construct its main stage and lawn seating area, which will be named the Fisher Barton Performance Plaza.
The amount of the donation was not released.
The area encompasses an expansive green space skirted by a naturally landscaped area with boulder seating. Audiences of 250 or more can enjoy a solo musician, a multi-piece band or dance/theatrical groups performing on an open air, elevated wood platform.
“I am proud to be making this donation on behalf of our team members here at Fisher Barton,” said Scott Hoffman, Fisher Barton CEO. “We take a collaborative approach to manufacturing and exceeding customer expectations. We feel that same sense of collaboration with the community in facilitating impactful projects like the Town Square.”
Watertown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Alex Allon expressed his gratitude for the donation.
“We are delighted to receive this sponsorship,” Allon said. “Earlier this year, Fisher Barton sponsored a memorial bench on the Town Square to commemorate the production of its 300 millionth lawn mower blade and to recognize founder Richard L. Wilke.
“As we talked, Mr. Hoffman expressed interest in being a larger support piece for the square in order to give back to the Watertown community,” Allon said. “We are grateful for Fisher Barton’s gift and the lasting impact it will have.”
Fisher Barton started as Washington Co. Cutlery, relocating from Milwaukee to Watertown in 1906. By 1910, it employed between 50 and 60 people. In 1974, Fisher Barton started manufacturing lawn mower blades at its original 1910 location. In its 111-year history, Fisher Barton has led the industry by establishing the first metallurgical lab for research, patenting steel technology and production of more than 300 million lawn mower blades.
Fisher Barton employs 144 people at its Watertown locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.