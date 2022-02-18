JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presented awards at its annual meeting held Feb. 3 at the Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.
More than 160 people attended the annual meeting as the chamber and the City of Jefferson jointly recognized local business leaders for exceptional public service in 2020 and 2021.
The 2020 Chamber Service Award was presented to Sarah Anderson and the 2021 service award was presented to Ralph Lassa.
The Chamber Service Award is given to a chamber member who has proactively demonstrated extraordinary enthusiasm for the organization through volunteerism, participation in chamber activities and/or committees. This nominee also acted as a notably positive ambassador for the chamber through interactions with the public and other members.
Denise Wild, who was not present, was recognized for her service as 2020 past president of the Chamber of Commerce. Tina Szada was recognized as 2021 past chamber president.
Julia Chady, Kim Kysely and Wild were recognized for serving two terms on the chamber board of directors.
PremierBank was honored as the 2021 Business of the Year. The Chamber Business of the Year Award recognizes the company that demonstrates all-around excellence in business.
The Chamber Team Spirit Award is given to a business member that has shown outstanding support as a team by showing up to multiple events, sending volunteers and showing enthusiasm for membership. Insite – The Work Connection, was the 2021 recipient of this award.
Jessica Radtke Punzel was honored as the 2021 Ray O. Fischer Citizen of the Year. This award is presented to a member of the Jefferson community that exemplifies dedication to the betterment of Jefferson through community service and leadership.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Opperman presented the Ray O. Fischer Citizen of the Year Award and the Jefferson Award.
Stable Rock Winery and the Jefferson Historical Society were honored with the Jefferson Award. The Jefferson Award is given to a person, business or organization that has made a significant positive impact on the quality of life in the city.
