TOWN OF JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a burglary last week in the Town of Jefferson in which thieves got away with a restored, 1969, red Chevy Camaro.

The theft occurred at a location on state Highway 18 sometime between Nov. 30 and last Wednesday.

“The Camaro is described as being fully restored,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Det. Adam Kleist said. Kleist is leading an investigation into the incident.

Along with the Camaro, the suspect, or suspects, took numerous tools, including socket and ratchet sets, a Stihl chainsaw and a Cub Cadet lawn tractor battery.

“Persons who see this vehicle, please call us at 920-674-7310,” Kleist said, adding anyone with information on any other aspect of the case should also contact him immediately, at 920-674-7312.

