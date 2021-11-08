JUNEAU — Two Town of Lebanon residents who had been listed by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as being missing Sunday have been located and are safe.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the disappearance early Sunday of a 32-year-old Town of Lebanon woman who was believed by law enforcement to be in potential danger.
According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the department was investigating an incident that occurred in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, W4390 County CW, in the Town of Lebanon Sunday that led to the disappearance of Amanda Bahr, a resident of the park.
Jesse Lafferty, 29, also of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, was described by the sheriff’s department as “a person of interest” the department was trying to interview.
Schmidt said the missing persons situation stemmed from a domestic incident that occurred at about 1:08 a.m. Sunday.
“As a result of that incident, there are concerns for Amanda Bahr’s welfare,” Schmidt said before the two were located. “Jesse Lafferty also has two warrants for his arrest, which we would like to discuss with him.”
Schmidt said Sunday afternoon after the pair was found that Lafferty was in custody on the warrants.
“This case remains under investigation and additional charges will likely follow,” Schmidt said. “Thank you to the public for their cooperation and assistance.”
Schmidt also acknowledged other agencies that assisted with this incident and recognized deputies, detectives and communications officers who, he said, “worked so diligently to resolve this case so quickly.”
