In our weekly 10 Questions feature, we say hello to Robin Kaufmann, tourism manager for the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce. If you didn't already know her, you undoubtedly now something about her work if you get out and about in the area, or even if you grew up in the area.
We'll let her tell the story:
"I was born and raised in Watertown and went to Webster Elementary and Riverside Middle School before being homeschooled. I’ve lived in Watertown most of my life other than the years I was in college. I married my best friend at the age of 20 and we will be celebrating our 22nd wedding anniversary this June.
"We have two very driven boys, ages 15 and 13, and they are our greatest joy. We are an adventurous family, always on the go, searching out new experiences."
Kaufmann's career started a little to the east of Watertown.
"Much of my career was in banking. I managed a bank branch in Pewaukee for many years before taking on the newly created tourism manager position with the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016. I’ve been in the role ever since, creating content for tourism guides, websites, articles, Instagram, and Watertown Tourism’s very active Facebook page. My posts reach well over 1 million views a year, giving me an opportunity to engage with the page’s many followers."
But Kaufmann does not just spend all of her time in front of a computer. She is always busy.
"You’ll often see me at local events, taking photos for future promotions. You’ll also find me volunteering at the Octagon House and on Watertown Main Street’s events and activities. I was named Wisconsin Main Street Volunteer of the Year for the Pewaukee Main Street Program in 2015 and for the Watertown Main Street Program in 2018. I’m excited for Watertown’s progress and want to do everything I can to keep it moving forward."
Now that you know a little bit about here, let's have her answer the 10 questions.
1. You're a tourism director. Outside of the Watertown area, what place do you like to visit? Do you have a dream destination?
"We travel a lot as a family. All over Wisconsin, the United States, and out of the country. From the mountains to the beach, we love it all! A couple years ago we took a trip to Costa Rica and hired a private tour guide for the day that took us swimming under waterfalls, into a volcano-heated sauna, and even playing with a toucan in the wild. We created a lot of memories. My dream destination is Egypt to see the pyramids. I climbed the pyramids in Chichen Itza, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget."
2. In the immediate area, the place that you serve, do you have one venue or event that is your favorite, and why?
"I love Watertown Riverfest. I have attended every single year since it started. It’s sentimental to me. I attended as a little girl with my family, as a teen, as an adult, and now I’m bringing my own kids. I won’t miss it for anything."
3. Did you travel a lot when you were growing up, and do you have any memories you'd like to share?
"Growing up I didn’t travel at all. My first flight was on my honeymoon to Jamaica."
4. If you weren't doing tourism, what would be the job or career you wish you had?
"No doubt in my mind I would be a lawyer. I have a degree as a Paralegal, and I find everything about the law fascinating."
5. Who is a person in history that you would have most liked to meet?
"I would love to have a conversation with Mother Teresa. I’m in awe of her service to others."
6. If you had to choose one food (or meal) to eat, what would it be, and what would the one food be that you would never want to eat again?
"If I could, I would eat dessert for every meal! I love sweets. I will probably never eat scalloped potatoes and ham again. Yuck."
7. What is the last book you read?
“'Empty Mansions: The Mysterious Life' of Huguette Clark and the 'Spending of a Great American Fortune.' It’s a fascinating true story of one of the wealthiest (and unrecognized) families in American history."
8. The single coolest thing that has ever happened to you is______?
"When Fashion Bug was still in Watertown, I was the store manager and earned a trip to Disney World for having one of the top stores in the company. I wasn’t much over 20 years old. Learning that hard work pays off was invaluable. That reward sparked the work ethic I maintain today."
"Too many, and I still have them! Alf, Pillow People, Barbies, My Little Pony…I could start a museum!"
I" love music from the 80’s, and mainstream pop and country. I just got back from Nashville and was so impressed with all of the talent in one city."
9. What is your favorite television show, or one that, when it comes on, you find yourself always drawn into?
"My guilty pleasure is watching 'The Real Housewives.' I watch all the franchises. And I can’t miss Dateline."
10. What flavor of ice cream do you find irresistible?
"I will never say no to a Mullen’s cookie ice cream sandwich. I’ll take it in any flavor."
