JEFFERSON — Important, grass roots positions are up for grabs Tuesday in an election that encompasses Dodge County to the north, to the south central portion of Jefferson County.
The futures of school districts, cities, towns and villages are all at stake in what may look like a somewhat mundane governmental proceeding, but one that carries more weight than a person might think.
All poles open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Here is a summary of the more important local ballots:
City of Watertown
Incumbent Watertown Common Council Alderman Tom C. Pasch will square off against political newcomer Joel Blase. Voters will be asked to select one of the two candidates, who are seeking the District No. 1 aldermanic seat.
Watertown School Board
The battle for spots on the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education features a variety of candidates with different backgrounds and approaches to serving the educational needs of the community.
Nine candidates are running for five seats and voters should vote for not more than five.
Three of the five seats carry three-year terms and two carry one-year terms. The top three voter-getters on April 6 will serve three-year terms, and the fourth and fifth vote-getters will serve one-year terms.
Candidates are incumbent board President Tony Arnett, along with other incumbents Adam Bainbridge, Fred Jandt and David Smith. New candidates are Tina Johnson, Katie Najarian, William Runke, David Schroeder and Craig Wortman.
13th Senate District
Four people are seeking the 13th State Senate district seat that was vacated by Scott Fitzgerald.
Running are independent candidates Spencer Zimmerman and Ben Schmitz, as well as Republican John Jagler, who currently represents the 37th Assembly District, and Democrat Melissa Winker.
The 13th Senate District encompasses large portions of Dodge and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc and Lake Mills. It extends as far west as the Deforest area.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Jill Underly is taking on Deborah Kerr in this statewide election.
Town of Watertown
Longtime Watertown Town Chairman Richard Gimler is running for reelection as an incumbent and write-in candidate.
Gimler missed the Jan. 5 deadline to submit his nomination papers, but said he wants to continue advocating and working for town residents.
Town of Concord
Erick Frommgen and Dale Konle are both seeking the position of chairman in Concord.
Voters will also be asked to choose two candidates from three for town supervisor positions. They are incumbent Lloyd Zastrow, current Town Chairman William Ingersoll and newcomer Diane Radtke.
Town of Ixonia
Tom Carey is challenging incumbent Perry Goetsch for the position of chairman in Ixonia.
There are also two open supervisors’ seats that have attracted four candidates — Rick Ziegler, Clark Eckert, Andrew Maduscha and incumbent Peter Mark.
Town of Milford
Incumbent Chairman Matthew Kaminski is facing challenge from supervisor Steve Kube.
City of Jefferson
Five candidates are running for four at-large positions on the Jefferson Common Council.
They are incumbents Toby Tully Jr., Peg Beyer, Bill Brandel, Jim Horn and newcomer Laurie Teeter.
Town of Aztalan
Incumbent Town of Aztalan Chairman Scott Masche is facing a challenge from Jeremy Chwala and three people are seeking two supervisors’ seats on the Aztalan Town Board in Tuesday’s election. They are incumbents Michael Burow, Larry Christianson, with Dawn Miller the newcomer.
Town of Sullivan
Three candidates are seeking two supervisors’ positions the town board.
The incumbents are Barry Boos and Gary Jackson, with Paul Goeglein the newcomer.
City of Lake Mills
Two candidates are running for one at-large seat on the Lake Mills City Council. Catherine Bishop is challenging incumbent Mike Foster.
Lake Mills School Board
Three candidates are on the ballot to fill two seats on the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education. The candidates are Andrew Palmer, Brianna Behselich and Ken Eimers.
Town of Lake Mills
Two write-in candidates are running for chairperson in the Town of Lake Mills. They are Brian Benisch and Tom Buechel.
There is also a non-binding referendum regarding the $6.5 million cost of a proposed addition and remodeling of the fire station.
Jefferson School Board
Three seats are up for election, with two of the incumbents choosing not to run again.
School board president Donna Bente, the incumbent for Area II, will not be running for re-election. Travis Maze, incumbent for the Area I seat, also has announced his non-candidacy.
Running for the Area II seat is newcomer Seth Ebel. Running for the Area I seat will be newcomer Thomas Joseph Condon Jr.
Terri Wenkman, the incumbent in the Area IV at-large seat, will be running for re-election.
All of the school board positions carry three-year terms.
City of Fort Atkinson
Four candidates are vying for three vacant, at-large seats on the city council. Incumbents are Mason Becker and Chris Scherer.
They are being challenged by Megan Hartwick and Jordan Lamb.
Town of Ashippun
Two candidates are vying for one position on the Ashippun Town Board. The candidates include Nathan Earl Austin and David Guckenberger, who are running for a seat vacated by William Bremer.
Town of Clyman Referendum
Town of Clyman residents will vote on a non-binding referendum on whether its elected officials should purchase land for a new town hall. Voters will be asked, “Should the Town of Clyman Board purchase land for the purpose of building a new Town Hall in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin?”
Hustisford School Board
Incumbent Hustisford School District Board of Education member Tracy Malterer will square off against political newcomer Aaron Leitzke, who is a write-in candidate. Voters will be asked to select one of the two candidates, who are seeking the rural seat of the Hustisford School Board.
Voters will also be asked to approve an operational referendum. The question asks whether the Hustisford School District should be allowed to exceed its revenue limit by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending with the 2023-24 school year for nonrecurring purposes. These would be maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses.
Village of Hustisford
Incumbent Hustisford Village Board President Michael Grant is squaring off against Laurie Kuehl for the village board president role. Voters will be able to select one of the candidates.
Town of Lebanon
Incumbent Town of Lebanon Supervisor Gregory Fredrick is facing a challenge from Scott Bilgrien in the race for Lebanon Town chairman. Voters will be asked to select one of two candidates.
Village of Neosho
Three candidates are vying for two trustee positions on the Neosho Village Board. The candidates include incumbents Elizabeth Densmore and Mike Weynand, who are running against newcomer Jim Villwock.
Town of Rubicon
Four candidates are vying for two positions on the Rubicon Town Board. Voters will select the two candidates when they go to the polls. Incumbent Rubicon Town Supervisor Jeffrey M. Neu will square off against Joel Gehring for the town board supervisor No. 2 seat. The other open seat is for treasurer, with Damian Schmitt and Kayla M. Haack on the ballot. Incumbent Paul R. Hauser is not seeking reelection.
