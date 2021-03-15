HUSTISFORD — Hustisford School District residents will be asked to approve an operational referendum on the April 6 general election ballot.
The question asks voters if the Hustisford School District should be allowed to exceed the revenue limit by $300,000 per year beginning with the 2021-22 school year and ending with the 2023-24 school year for nonrecurring purposes such as maintaining current programs and educational opportunities and meeting current district expenses.
Hustisford Finance Services Director Jon Duhr said there are a number of districts suffering right now because of decreases in their enrollment.
“We’re facing a several $100,000 budget deficit this year and that includes the $200,000 operational referendum that we are in the last year of having,” he said. “We’re going forward with a lot of things that COVID-19 handed us. We’re already at a negative deficit with a current referendum and now it is scheduled to go away after this year and COVID-19 is not and those other expenses are not either. We are trying to get back on our feet, but it’s going to cost money.”
Hustisford School District Administrator Heather Cramer said the current referendum provided the district with $200,000 for the last three years, but it expires at the end of this school year.
“We used that referendum to increase technology within the district. We also hired an agriculture teacher and brought our agriculture program back,” she said.
Cramer said the referendum funds allowed the district to purchase new curriculum across all areas, including social studies, science, math and reading.
“We wanted to upgrade a lot of things with the money we asked for in those last three years,” Cramer said. “And, right now, the $300,000 we are asking for in the next three years is to maintain what we already have in the district.”
If it were to pass, residents would see an increase of 76 cents from their current tax rate of $9.58 to $10.34 per $1,000 of equalized value in its first year. If the referendum fails, the projected tax levy would be $9.47, Duhr said.
He said the tax rate would drop as the current operational referendum funds would also drop off next year.
Duhr said If the referendum fails the district will need to use a large portion of its reserves to cover expenses and be forced to short-term borrow multiple times throughout next year to make payroll and other debt payments.
“We were barely able to avoid that this year with the current fund balance,” he said. “If it were to decrease at all, we would have to short-term borrow. Decreasing the fund balance also reduces our bond rating. If we ever do go out for a building referendum it does not allow us to cover any potential unforeseen expenses that may come up. We would have to look at making additional cuts in order to balance the budget next year.”
Duhr said those cuts could come in the form of staff, which would lead to increased class sizes. He said there could be cuts to educational offerings or co-curricular programs along with limited professional development opportunities and increased fees.
“It’s really hard for us to project it (the tax rate) for the first year,” Cramer said. “We know what the governor proposed. We built the number from what we currently have. It is truly a projection. We don’t know everything right now. There are so many moving factors that it depends on.”
Duhr said even with the increase the district maintains the third lowest tax rate behind Fall River, $7.90; and Mayville, $9.32; respectively. The other districts behind Hustisford include Horicon, $10.43; Dodgeland, $10.47; Rio, $10.77; Cambria, $11.47; and Randolph, $12.40.
“We are comparing schools similar to ours in size,” Cramer said. “We are not comparing ourselves to Watertown and Beaver Dam.”
When asked if she believes the operational referendum will pass next month, Cramer said it was difficult to predict.
“I think we have great community support and we have had great support on our operational referendums in the past that we have not had an operational referendum fail,” she said “That, of course, makes us hopeful.
“This one is hard for me to predict, but I also know that these are really tough times right now so asking our community to have a little bit of an increase in their taxes is really tough,” Cramer said. “We’re really looking at what is in the best interest of our taxpayers, but we also need to focus on what our kids need and what we need to stay competitive.”
Cramer said the district’s offering of advanced placement classes, which was funded through the current referendum, helps the district stay competitive.
“It’s great for our kids because they didn’t have the AP classes before so they have those offerings now,” she said. “We actually broadcast those out to our area school districts with our instructors teaching them. Those are the types of things that keeps us competitive with the big school districts around us.”
Cramer said school repairs also come out of the operational funds.
“Our buildings are not getting any younger,” she said. “This year has been rough. People outside of the district need to understand we face unexpected costs, too.”
She said the district had to replace three automated external defibrillators at $104,000, a water heater, a kitchen cooler and the gym’s air conditioning.
“All these things add up beyond the COVID-19 costs we have so how do we balance for that?” Cramer asked. “It means having to ask for that extra support from the community. We’re just in a tough situation and we’re not alone. Hopefully, our community will continue with that great support. We can continue to make our schools great and keep moving forward, but we need some additional support.”
Duer said if the operational referendum passes and the vaccines help to deter COVID-19, there is nothing that keeps the district from taking the full $300,000 each year.
“But if we don’t plan for it and need it, we’ll be in a world of hurt,” he said. “If we plan for it and don’t need it, we just don’t take it and it lowers taxes.”
