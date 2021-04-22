IRON RIDGE — Supervisor Naomi Kriewald, 83, of Iron Ridge, who served District 9 in Dodge County, died Saturday.
Kriewald was appointed to the board in April 2019 after her husband, Howard, who also served the same area as a county supervisor, died in March 2019.
Naomi Kriewald held a strong background in local politics.
In 1973, she was elected to serve as the Town of Hubbard clerk and served there for 40 years before retiring in 2013. Kriewald also served as secretary/treasurer for the Dodge County Unit of the Wisconsin Towns Association for 14 years.
With her passing, there is a vacancy in the seat representing District 9 of the Dodge County Board. District 9 consists of Wards 1 in the Town of Herman, Wards 1 and 2 in the Town of Hubbard and the Village of Iron Ridge. The vacancy will be filled by an appointment to be made by the county board chair and confirmed by the Dodge County Board. The term will run until April 19, 2022
Residents of District 9 interested in filling the vacancy should submit a letter of application to Russell Kottke, Chairman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, 127 East Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039 by May 13.
Dodge County Board Chairman Kottke will review the letters and give interested applicants an opportunity to present their qualifications to him. Kottke will then select the candidate he feels will best serve the people of District 9 and submit an appointment to the Dodge County Board for confirmation.
For a map of the district or to get answers to other questions, see the Dodge County website: https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/home/showdocument?id=4440 or call Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson at 920-386-3605.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.