Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, one Rotary Youth Exchange student is pulling the plug on his stay in Watertown.
Leonel Biolcati, 18, of Aracatuba, Brazil, arrived in Watertown in September, but said the president of his country is not doing his best to keep COVID-19 contained.
“The number of cases of coronavirus has really scared President Trump from allowing flights to and from Brazil,” Biolcatil said. “If I don’t leave for home now, it’s likely President Trump could stop passengers coming and going from Brazil.”
While Biolcati was here, his father was placed in a medically induced coma because he contracted COVID-19 in his hometown. He spent most of his time in the intensive care unit, where he also underwent kidney dialysis because his kidneys began to fail him.
Biolcati said while his father was on the mend his mother contracted COVID-19.
“Her immune system must have been stronger because she only suffered from a slight fever, but she still had to be quarantined for 14 days,” Biolcati said.
The young man said he will miss the many friends he made while he lived and studied in Watertown.
“I really enjoyed the game nights we had,” he said. “We played a lot of video games and went to see ‘The Joker’ movie, which wasn’t that bad.”
Biolcati said his flight leaves Friday from Chicago with a connecting flight in Houston and then it’s on to Sao Paulo, Brazil where he will likely meet up with his parents.
“I really miss them, and am looking forward to giving them a big hug when I see the two of them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.