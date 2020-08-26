The third annual Downtown Watertown Craft Beer Walk, hosted by the Main Street Program and presented by Johnsonville, will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
There will be 12 specialty craft beer samples available to those exploring downtown Watertown’s businesses. Craft beer walk tickets are $25 each and are available online at www.watertownmainstreet.org. A total of 250 tickets will be sold, with all proceeds benefiting downtown beautification projects.
The Main Street Program is expanding this event to four hours to allow for staggered start times if necessary and to allow for any time spent waiting in lines. The beer walk is a rain or shine event.
Local businesses opening their doors for the event include Anthony’s 511, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, Bradow Jewelers, The Chic Boutique, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Keck Furniture, Latte Donatte, Literatus & Co., Central Block Kitchens & Designs, The Drafty Cellar, Lyons Irish Pub and Three Ducks Pub.
Event attendees must be 21 years of age or older to participate. Wristband pick-up will start at 3 p.m. the day of the event at the Schempf Building (former location of Pidder Padder Paws), 209 E. Main St. Each person attending the event must check-in in person to receive a wristband.
All attendees will receive a swag bag containing a bottle of water, a bag of Chex Mix and a sweet treat from Sweet Talkin’ Treats. Food will be for sale during the beer walk by Maria’s Taco Truck and Bismarck’s Main Street Bar and Grill, which will be selling $5 to-go boxes of white cheddar and buffalo chicken nuggets.
The Craft Beer Walk is sponsored Bank First, Keck Furniture, The Chic Boutique, Wisconsin Distributors and Anthony’s 511. For more information, call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.