The Town Square project received a $300,000 boost Thursday from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
While the donation is earmarked for the construction of a children’s interactive water feature, it is the first major donation the $3.6 million project received since the Watertown Redevelopment Authority formed a fundraising team. The donation helps to spur other fundraising efforts with the goal of reaching $1.6 million.
The City of Watertown and the RDA each committed $1 million for the project.
“With the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation’s generous support, the Town Square is nearly two-thirds funded,” said RDA Executive Director Alex Allon.
The RDA wants to complete the project’s major fundraising efforts by July 31.
GWCHF President and CEO Tina Crave agreed.
“On behalf of the Foundation, I am honored to be presenting this gift,” Crave said. “We envision the Town Square as a community space that supports the Foundation’s mission of improving community.”
A goal of GWCHF, which funded the construction of a 6,000-square-foot TalkReadPlay center at the Watertown Public Library, focuses on strengthening families by promoting quality, positive interactions between parents and caregivers and their young children.
“We’re looking forward to seeing children and their families actively play during the hot summer months,” Crave said of the Town Square.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland echoed those sentiments.
“The Town Square offers numerous opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the beauty of downtown and the Rock River,” McFarland said.
Additional information can be found at watertownredevelopment.org.
