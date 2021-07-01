JUNEAU — Bobby Buechel, 43, Iron Ridge, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Martin DeVries in Dodge County Circuit Court to the maximum possible term of two years prison for unlawful use of a telephone and disorderly conduct.
He will also spend two years on supervision after being released from prison. Buechel had been found guilty of the offenses after a jury trial in March of this year.
According to the criminal complaint, in Feb. 20, 2019, Buechel had contact with his probation agent by telephone after the agent had issued a warrant for Buchel’s arrest. The warrant was issued because Buechel allegedly threatened to assault his former wife’s boyfriend.
Having learned about the warrant, Buechel called the agent’s department telephone over 30 times in a matter of minutes making it ring incessantly. When the agent answered, the complaint said, Buechel launched into a profanity-laden diatribe where he threatened the agent and indicated that he would be showing up at the agent’s residence or the residence of her associates. The agent’s supervisor also answered one of Buechel’s calls, and Buechel again screamed profanities into the telephone.
During the calls, he also indicated that he was in the vicinity of the office, which caused the office to be placed in lockdown, the complaint said.
When a police officer contacted Buechel by telephone to investigate the matter, Buechel again was threatening and profane. He told the officer that he was going to find out where she lived and show up at her residence. Buechel also told the officer he was going to kill the judge that issued the warrant, according to the complaint.
At sentencing, District Attorney Klomberg pointed out to the court that the defendant had 20 criminal convictions since 1995 in addition to the current case.
In the past, the DA explained, he has assaulted his wife, violated domestic abuse restraining orders, emotionally abused his daughter, and repeatedly violated bail conditions. Additionally, Buechel also repeated the theme of threatening to showing up at public officials’ homes as an act of menacing, he said.
Prior victims of this conduct included sheriff’s deputies and a Dodge County judge. Klomberg used a provision of Wisconsin law granting the court the authority to hand down a prison sentence for misdemeanor offenses when committed by particularly chronic offenders like Buechel.
Klomberg recommend the maximum sentence of two total years in prison, and the court adopted that sentence.
Klomberg stated, “Bobby Buechel is one of the most chronic offenders I have encountered in my career. He responds to authority and conflict like a child bully, taunting and menacing his victims to the point that they are placed in fear for their lives and the lives of the people they love. Today’s sentence hopefully will make clear to Buechel that enough is enough.”
