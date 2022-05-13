Lifeguarding class — This class is a requirement for all who are interested in becoming a lifeguard. Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials including prerequisite requirements are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Mandatory class dates and times are: Thursday, June 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, June 13 to 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to and maintain an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department, including Summer 2022. Registration deadline is May 27 at noon.
Interval Fusion — Alternate between high intensity cardio and an emphasis on muscle work in the first 40 minutes of this HIIT class. Finish with a final blast of strength training and stretching. Interval FUSION by parent company JAZZERCISE will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Tuesdays, through May 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. Fee is $40/city resident or $60/non-city resident. Pre-registration is required. No drop-in visits.
Parent/child little sluggers baseball — Little Sluggers is a parent participation program that introduces children to baseball. Modified rules and equipment are used. Parent participation is mandatory. This program is designed for 4-year-old children (by May 1). Tuesdays will be drill work led by staff and Thursdays are simulated game play. Participants should have a baseball glove and hat. Takes place at Brandt-Quirk Baseball Diamond No. 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 14 through July 14 from 4 to 4:50 p.m. Fee is $40/city resident or $60/non-city resident.
Tree planting program — The Watertown Park, Recreation and Forestry Department, along with a donation from the estate of Randy Roeseler, is offering a Tree Planting Program as a cost-sharing opportunity for city property owners and the City of Watertown. This partnership will allow city residents to pick from a variety of tree species that will be planted by the forestry department along the street right of way. The purpose of the program is to build a diverse, sustainable urban forest and increase the City of Watertown’s forestry canopy. For more information and to register, please go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or contact the Park and Rec Office.
Pound fitness class — Fitness class is offered by instructor Maria Gracia. Cost is $40/city resident and $60/non-city resident. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, June 13 to Aug. 8 with no class on July 4.
Summer swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Registration for this program will begin on Monday, May 16 for sessions which begin in June and on Monday, June 20 for sessions which begin in July. Registration priority is online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons and fee must accompany each registration or in person at the park and recreation office.
Tree climbing — Treetop Explorer LLC provides recreational tree climbing experiences. Easy to follow instruction will get participants climbing immediately and at their own pace. All safety gear and instruction provided by Treetop Explorer, LLC staff. Fee is $42/city resident or $63/non-city resident and is open to participants ages 7 through adult. There are four sessions available for limited registration: June 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, or 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., or Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12 to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Rock River Day Camp — Rock River Day Camp is being offered for children 4K through fifth grade graduates at Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music and nature study. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders — Becoming a junior leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
