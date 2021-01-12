JEFFERSON — A West Elementary School kindergarten teacher has quit her position mid-year and was replaced Monday by a long-term substitute already known to the classroom.
Alison Crubaugh submitted a letter to the district on Dec. 22, 2020 announcing her resignation as of Jan. 7.
This gave the district some time to find a qualified replacement to finish out the school year.
Stepping up as of Monday was Kara Siefert, who had served in that position while Crubaugh was on family/medical leave earlier in the fall, said Mike Howard, West Elementary School principal.
“She has done a good job for us and will be a familiar face for the students,” Howard said.
Prior to serving as a long-term sub for the Jefferson schools, Siefert had worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Crubaugh had taught in the Jefferson district since 2013, the entire time at West Elementary School.
In her letter of resignation, Crubaugh stated that she took this action with the best interest of her family in mind, but with a “heavy heart.”
“I appreciate all of the opportunities that the School District of Jefferson has provided, and it has been an honor and privilege to work under your leadership,” the teacher said in her resignation letter, addressed to Howard.
“Your guidance and support was vital to my success as a teacher,” the letter went on. “There are few principals like you, and you have been one of the key reasons I have stayed teaching at SDOJ. I am one of the fortunate ones who have not only loved my job, but (also) enjoyed working under the leadership during the duration of that position.”
The resigning teacher went on to thank the School District of Jefferson as a whole, the families she has had the privilege to work with, and her colleagues for influencing her life.
“It has been an honor to be part of this community,” Crubaugh said in her closing.
