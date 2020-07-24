The Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities is recognizing the 30th anniversary of the signing of the American’s with Disabilities Act on July Sunday.
Since people with disabilities represent the largest minority group in the nation, the signing of the ADA was a landmark moment that established a clear and comprehensive national mandate for the elimination of discrimination while upholding principles of equality and inclusion for people with disabilities.
The ADA prevents discrimination in the workplace and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants or employees and public places to be accessible, in order to prohibit discrimination against individuals with disabilities. In the years since its passing, the ADA has been expanded to include telephone and Internet accessibility.
“At the core, ADA means that just because you are born with a disability, you shouldn’t be prevented from doing basic things like getting into a building, or using a bathroom in a restaurant,” said Pearl Fessenden, GCPD member-at-large, “Without ADA, I wouldn’t be living my best life or independently,” Ben Barrett, co-chair of the Wisconsin Council on Physical Disabilities said. “The ADA has allowed a small group of committed individuals to create heroic change. Always behind the scenes are invisible people doing the pushing.”
Although the ADA has expanded opportunities for Americans with disabilities by reducing barriers, changing perceptions, and increasing full participation in the workplace, the community, and the legislative process there is still much work to be done, according to David Morstad of Watertown, chairman of the GCPD.
“Like all anniversaries related to civil rights, the 30th year of the ADA looks to both past and future”, Morstad said. “We celebrate the opportunities realized because of this legislation, while committing ourselves to the unfinished work of ensuring equality for people with disabilities.”
The Governor’s Committee for People with Disabilities was established in 1948 and currently consists of representation by six disability groups: physical disabilities, mental health, developmental disabilities, deaf and hard of hearing, blindness and visual impairment, and alcohol and other drug abuse. The committee is charged with advising the governor and state agencies on issues faced by people with disabilities, reviewing pertinent legislation, promoting public awareness of the needs and abilities of people with disabilities, and encouraging the effective involvement of people with disabilities in government.
