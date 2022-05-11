FORT ATKINSON — Rock River Community Clinic has announced Dr. Donald Williams will serve as the clinic’s next medical director.
In addition to serving as medical director, he will provide primary care at the RRCC Whitewater Clinic several mornings each week.
Dr. Williams attended medical school at the University of Illinois and completed his residency and training in internal medicine and pediatrics at Akron Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and Akron General Medical Center in Ohio. He is board certified in both specialties and practiced at Fort HealthCare’s internal medicine and pediatrics for more than 40 years, retiring in 2021.
“I am excited to use my experience in a way that brings much needed primary care options to our community,” said Dr. Williams. “Reducing the barriers to medical care has always been near and dear to my heart. At RRCC, I will be able to do just that as we work to improve access to health care for everyone in our community.”
According to Olivia Nichols, CEO/executive director of RRCC, “Dr. Williams’ passion for primary care, collaboration with fellow providers, and devotion to patients is unmatched. His kindness and genuine concern for others allows him to provide medical care in a way that ensures patients feel heard, valued and respected, all very important pieces to our community health center model.”
Dr. Williams joins fellow primary care providers Mary Beck Metzger, an advanced practice nurse prescriber at Whitewater and Jefferson Clinics and Cynthia Sepulveda, an advanced practice nurse prescriber at Watertown and Whitewater Clinics, in providing primary care services at RRCC. Williams assumes the role of RRCC medical director from Dr. Stephanie Nottestad, of Fort HealthCare’s Cambridge Family Practice and Lake Mills Clinic.
To schedule an appointment for medical services at Rock River Community Clinic, call 262-472-6839.
RRCC provides health care services to ensure all community members have access to the care they need. Serving families in Jefferson, Dodge, and parts of Walworth County, RRCC includes three medical clinics located in Whitewater, Watertown, and Jefferson, and one dental clinic located in Fort Atkinson. Referrals for behavioral health care services will be available in Whitewater and Watertown locations soon.
At RRCC, all community members are welcome and accepted, regardless of ability to pay, with discounted prices for patients who are uninsured or underinsured.
