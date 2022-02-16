Watertown High School has announced the Rotary students for February.
The seniors being recognized this month include Emily Kranz, Jonathan Kuehl and Liam McCloskey.
Kranz is the daughter of Matt and Amy Kranz. During high school, she was a member of the student council for all four years, National Honor Society for three years, Spanish Honor Society for two years. She was on the honor roll all four years of high school.
Kranz was also a member of Interact, serving as vice president her senior year, was on the varsity dance team, athletic leadership team, and HOSA. She currently is the dance coach.
She enjoys dancing, hunting, shopping, and being with friends and family.
Kranz plans to attend the Marquette School of Dentistry.
Kuehl is the son of Dan and Katie Kuehl. During high school he was managed and ran the FFA test plot for four years and was a member of FFA, competing in state FFA.
He works on the family farm, Kuehl Grain Farms. Following high school, he plans to continue working on the family farm and attend the University of Madison-Wisconsin for its short course for agriculture.
He enjoys snowmobiling and hanging out with friends.
McCloskey is the son of Lisa McCloskey and John McCloskey. During high school he was a member of the soccer and swimming teams for four years. He was a park and recreation soccer coach, member of the Athletic Leadership Team and qualified for honor roll for four years.
He is a lifeguard at the YMCA Pabst Farm. He enjoys soccer swimming and going to the gym.
Following high school he plans to study kinesiology at Minnesota Twin Cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.