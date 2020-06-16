ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Cheryl Warren Sensenbrenner, wife of Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner, Jr., R-Menomonee Falls, died Monday morning in Alexandria, Virginia.
“Cheryl will best be remembered for her tenacity and larger-than-life spirit that helped her overcome all obstacles and inspired her to help others,” a media release from Sensenbrenner’s office said. “She was devoted to her family and was a tireless advocate to ensure all Americans with disabilities were protected from discrimination.”
She was born in Minnesota on Sept. 24, 1950 to former Wisconsin Attorney General and U.S. District Court Judge Robert Warren and Laverne Voagen Warren. She graduated from Green Bay East High School and Lawrence College in Appleton. On March 26, 1977, she married Sensenbrenner.
Sensenbrenner talked about his wife frequently on his visits to Dodge and Jefferson counties to meet with his constituents.
Sensenbrenner has said he will not seek reelection this year.
