JUNEAU — With Dodge County’s move to the “substantial” level for the community spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and local officials are urging residents to follow CDC guidelines, to wear masks in public settings. Even those vaccinated are being urged to wear masks.
On Thursday, the CDC released updated masking guidance, urging people in areas of substantial and high transmission to wear masks in public.
On July 27, the Jefferson County Health Department “strongly” urged the wearing of masks in all indoor public settings and in large crowds outdoors, regardless of vaccine status.
“We are seeing a significant increase in new confirmed and probable cases,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer, “Our goal is to curve this trajectory by encouraging our community to follow public health mitigation measures.”
Community residents are encouraged to wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Dodge County Public Health also urges residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. A person who is vaccinated is less likely to become severely ill and less likely to infect others.
Substantial level is when the seven-day total is between 50 – 99 cases per 100,000 population. Although this threshold may seem low compared to the fall of 2020, the key focus of public health is prevention, Sauer said.
Dodge County’s seven-day total for the week of July 26 was 92 cases per 100,000. In comparison, the week of July 19, there were 44 cases per 100,000 and the week of July 12, Dodge County totaled 22 per 100,000. The number of cases are more than doubling.
Many areas in Wisconsin have seen a similar an increase in case activity over the pasts few weeks.
The following mitigation measures should be followed by all community members to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep communities safe.
• Monitor health daily;
• Wear a mask in high-risk settings;
• Wash hands often;
• Physically distance from others (6 feet) in public settings;
• Avoid poorly ventilated areas or places where people may be sick;
• Get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have had exposure to someone with COVID-19;
• Quarantine if one is exposed to someone with COVID-19 and stay home when you are sick;
• Get vaccinated for COVID-19.
For the latest local news related to COVID-19, to include where to get vaccinated, visit the Dodge County Public Health COVID information website: www.co.dodge.wi.gov or call the Dodge County COVID-19 hotline at 920-386-4304.
