To, in some small way, aid short-handed teachers with their curriculum planning, the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education on Monday approved modification of the 2022 school calendar to allow for Feb. 21 and March 25 to be used as teacher planning dates instead of student instruction days.
WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said that, in the month of January, the district has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases for students and staff, and this has created real challenges for staffing school sites, and increased absence rates for students and staff.
“Our substitute teacher fill rate has dropped to below 50 percent on most days, and this means that we are providing internal coverage for classrooms,” Schug said, explaining the need for the teacher planning days in February and March. “This means that teachers are losing their preparation times, which provides critical instructional planning time.”
Schug said that, in addition to staffing shortages for substitute teachers, custodial staff, bus drivers, crossing guards and paraprofessionals are hard to find.
“This is putting pressure on our staff,” she said, adding supply line shortages are continuing to impact food options and menus across the WUSD.
As COVID-19 challenges confound every school district in the country, Watertown’s troops press on, seeing what each new day will bring in terms of students and educators being able to learn together, preferably in-person.
Monday night’s meeting of the Watertown Unified School District Board was a bit like the Bill Murray movie, “Ground Hog Day,” in that, at times, it seemed to be a carbon copy of the last one.
Concerned parents from both sides of the COVID-19 school safety issue voiced their opinions and the pandemic’s effects on the district functioning again played a big part in the proceedings.
In her Safe Schools Update, WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug reported that the district has been able to keep its doors open to provide face-to-face instruction, despite challenging circumstances over the past month.
Schug told the Daily Times Wednesday that some students who were forced by COVID-19 to learn virtually last week, were able to return to in-person schooling on Tuesday, as expected.
“Our staff has been a fantastic asset as we have worked through this month of increased absences and increased COVID-19 cases,” Schug told the board during her report. “We have continued to have success with our COVID-19 testing center, and we have expanded staffing to meet the demand of testing.”
The center is open five days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schug said the district is continuing with safety protocols. including wellness checks, maximizing distance when possible, with sanitation and ventilation protocols in place.
“Some student behaviors and student learning challenges have been exacerbated by time out of school over the past two years,” she said. “We are seeing some challenging behaviors and some learning challenges that we are working to address. Staff is feeling pressures of focusing on student learning and balancing that with student absences and planning for remote and in-person instruction. Staff is feeling pressures of not enough time and increased demands.”
