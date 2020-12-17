CORDELE, Georgia — Former Watertown Fire Department Chief Henry Butts, who resigned his position in Watertown in November of 2010 amidst an internal investigation into theft, has been indicted in Crisp County, Georgia on multiple sex offenses.
Crisp County is located in the central part of Georgia, approximately 80 miles south of Macon.
According to the Crisp County Clerk of Courts Office, Butts faces five counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The offenses allegedly occurred with a minor female and are detailed in graphic fashion in a five-page criminal complaint on file with the Crisp County Superior Court.
The offenses allegedly occurred between April 9 and Sept. 16, 2013.
Butts is currently being held in the Crisp County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing Tuesday.
In January of 2012, Butts was was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of theft in a business setting in Jefferson County Court and was ordered to pay a fine of $300 plus court costs. Butts was also directed by now-retired Branch III Circuit Court Judge J.R. Erwin to undergo photos and fingerprinting at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
The charge related to Butts’ failure to reimburse the city in a timely manner for payments he received for travel to professional training seminars while he was serving as chief.
According to a criminal complaint, Butts allegedly committed the offense between Feb. 10, 2008, and May 14, 2009. By the time the case came into Erwin’s court, Butts had resigned the chief’s position.
The charge against Butts was a class A misdemeanor, and he could have faced up to $10,000 in fines and up to nine months in prison.
Butts entered a plea of no contest to the charge and Erwin based her sentence, in part, on a plea agreement reached by the defense and prosecution.
