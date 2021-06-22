JUNEAU — In the City of Juneau, there are 714 private lateral lines, of which, 150 are made of lead, according to the state’s Public Service Commission.
Earlier this month, the City of Juneau became an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to assist in addressing deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The projects primarily includes the replacement of lead service lines in the City of Juneau.
The activities related to this project are minor and do not require an environmental analysis. The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental analysis is needed before proceeding with the funding project.
“We don’t have a potential award amount yet, and we are just focusing on Hyland Street in coordination with the street project,” Juneau Clerk and Treasurer Shawn Hart said. “We have not looked at replacing all of the laterals within the city as of yet.”
Hart said he doesn’t know what the city’s potential award will be from the WDNR.
Even though the 1986 Safe Water Drinking Act prohibited new plumbing materials from containing any lead, lead still can be found in pipes and water. If one’s house was built before 1986, it may have lead pipes behind the walls or floors.
Unless a homeowner knows for sure that the pipes in his or her house have been replaced since 1986, it might be a good idea to have a licensed plumber check if they are lead.
However, lead has been found to be a serious health hazard in homes and has been replaced by copper and PVC pipes. Unfortunately, some houses still have lead pipes in them, which can be dangerous for infants, young adults, and senior citizens; and it affects different age groups differently.
If children are exposed to lead, it can negatively impact the development of their nervous system, leading to lower IQ, learning disabilities, impaired growth, anemia, behavioral problems, and hearing impairment.
For adults, exposure to lead water pipes can lead to increased blood pressure or hypertension, kidney failure, and reproductive issues.
Everyone can be affected by lead, but pregnant women and children under the age of 6 are most at risk.
The most health concerns from lead exposure are damage to the nervous system and brain. The kidneys, red blood cells, and reproductive system can also be affected at higher exposures to lead.
Evidence shows that even low to moderate levels of lead exposure have a life-long effect on neurological and cognitive development, health and behavior, like aggression and violence, and learning and school performance, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Concerned individuals can talk to their doctor about getting a blood lead test.
