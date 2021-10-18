Man dies in motorcycle crash By The Daily Times Staff Oct 18, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU – A 34-year-old rural Beaver Dam man died early Sunday morning when investigators said he failed to negotiate a curve, entered a ditch and was thrown from a motorcycle.Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, which happened on South Center Road near Jackson Road in the Town of Beaver Dam.The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 5 a.m. of a man in a ditch showing no signs of life.Investigators reported the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The initial investigation revealed the motorcyclist was southbound on South Center Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered a ditch ejecting him.The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not wearing helmet.Investigators also said excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspected of being possible factors.The crash most likely occurred about two hours before the man was discovered.The Beaver Dam police and Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue departments, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County medical examiner assisted at the crash site.The crash remains under investigation.No further details were available Sunday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tates selling Watertown Piggly Wiggly Castle home moves closer to being small event facility Two city clerks leaving their posts Mark G. Blank Death notice, Krueger Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
