JUNEAU – A 34-year-old rural Beaver Dam man died early Sunday morning when investigators said he failed to negotiate a curve, entered a ditch and was thrown from a motorcycle.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, which happened on South Center Road near Jackson Road in the Town of Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 5 a.m. of a man in a ditch showing no signs of life.

Investigators reported the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed the motorcyclist was southbound on South Center Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered a ditch ejecting him.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not wearing helmet.

Investigators also said excessive speed and alcohol impairment are suspected of being possible factors.

The crash most likely occurred about two hours before the man was discovered.

The Beaver Dam police and Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue departments, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County medical examiner assisted at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details were available Sunday afternoon.

