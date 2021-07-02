JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Recreation Patrol Deputy Cameron Vorhies wants to remind those who are looking forward to the Fourth of July holiday weekend that operating a boat or personal watercraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol on any waterbody in Dodge County or the State of Wisconsin is illegal.
In Wisconsin, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous for the boat operator, any boat passengers and especially other boaters who are out on the water and operating safely.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Recreation patrol deputy will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water enforcement and awareness campaign throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend beginning today in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard. Law enforcement will be focusing on preventing incidents related to impaired boating and educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boat deaths according to 2019 USCG recreational boating statistics.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has responded to one fatal boat incident in Dodge County this year and the State of Wisconsin has already had a total of 13 fatalities reported on bodies of water.
“We want to make sure all boaters are operating safely and are sober this weekend,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind boaters to wear a USCG-approved life jacket when on or around the water (even if an individual is a strong swimmer) to communicate with family or friends about where you are going and when.”
Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug incidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.
Visit operationdrywater.org for more information.
