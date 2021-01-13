CONCORD — William Ingersoll is stepping down from his position as chairman of the Concord Town Board but he secured nomination papers for a supervisor position on the board.
Ingersoll has served as chairman since April 3, 2007.
Supervisor Erick Frommgen, a newcomer to the board in 2019, is seeking the chairman’s position along with Dale Konle.
Incumbent Supervisor Lloyd Zastrow has filed nomination papers for reelection, along with Diana Radtke and Ingersoll for the two supervisor positions expiring on the board.
During the town board meeting held earlier this month, Tony McClintok, N6735 Hillside Drive, requested a review and approval of a preliminary certified survey map to create a 2.008 acre A-3 lot from a 37.27 acre parent parcel. He is also requesting a conditional use permit to operate a commercial stable and horseback riding instruction facility.
Randall and Lori Wegner, W1630 County Highway B, are requesting approval of a preliminary CSM to create a 1 acre A-3 lot and a 1.28 acre A-3 lot from an 85 acre parent parcel. Both zoning requests were approved.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann, briefed the board on his budget report.
The board continues to monitor clean up of town properties, per town residence ordinance.
Kim Miller was appointed to a 3 three-year term on the plan committee. She will replace Laura Callison, who moved from the community.
