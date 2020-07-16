Trying to knock out an article long past deadline late Tuesday afternoon, my cell phone buzzed and without hesitation I picked it up without even looking at the number. I was busy and didn’t have much time to chin-wag, especially with my editor asking, “How’s that story coming, Ed?”
Isn’t it enough I wrote the story on taking the test for COVID-19 Saturday? Isn’t it enough I took photos to go with it too? The story ran front page Monday, but today is a new day and editors always want more from their reporters — just ask them. They’ll tell you the same or put you to work.
It’s never easy for a reporter to try and do three or more things at once, but we often do. It’s sometimes a recipe for a disaster. Other times, it’s a success.
So while trying to decipher my notes I took at a meeting early Tuesday, I answered the call with a dull, “Hello. This is Ed.”
The voice on the other end didn’t sound familiar and I didn’t recognize the number.
“Is this Edward Zagorski?”
“Yes,” I replied.
“This is Marvin with (inaudible) health services. I am calling with your test results from Saturday’s COVID-19 test.”
“Oh, Hey, Marv! Yes, This is Edward Zagorski.”
“Can you verify your birthday for me?”
“Yes, I can,” I said, as I rattled off my birthdate.
“I have your test results if you would like to hear them?” Marvin said, I thought I heard him say.
It gets quite loud in our newsroom during deadline so I asked Marvin to repeat what he just said.
“I have your test results if you would like to hear them?” he said again.
“Sure, Marv,” I replied.
“Your test for COVID-19 was negative,” he said.
“Negative? Really?” I questioned.
“Yes, negative,” Marvin said.
I was more than happy with the results, and said “Thanks, Marv.” and wished him well.
A negative test result is a welcome finding when it comes to COVID-19, but just because I’m not positive for the coronavirus really doesn’t mean I’m in the clear, some medical experts report.
Also, testing negative for the coronavirus is not an excuse to throw a large indoor party or ignore public health recommendations. Although a party would be fun, it wouldn’t be wise to hold one indoors just yet.
“The negative test is not something that should be changing people’s behavior,” said Dr. Peter Phillips, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at the University of British Columbia. “A negative test doesn’t mean that we’re not incubating COVID-19. It does provide the answer that people would like to give you.”
Phillips said the test only rules out that individuals do not currently have coronavirus in their noses that’s replicating, which only begins a few days before people become symptomatic.
And just when I was feeling good about myself. Oh, well! I’ll just continue social distancing, wearing my mask, vigorously hand washing and using hand sanitizer whenever I touch something outside or need to clean my hands. Heck, my editor is calling for me. Looks like I won’t make deadline again.
