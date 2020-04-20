The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation announced Friday that so far it has awarded grants totaling $33,000 to four organizations in response to requests for emergency funding due to COVID-19.
Grants provide support to nonprofit and safety net agencies experiencing a surge in need due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The Dodge County Food Pantry will receive $5,000 to purchase boxes of food for families in need. Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, the pantry is seeing more first-time clients as well as an increase in the frequency of visits from established clients.
Crossroads of Watertown will receive $6,000 to assist families with children with rent costs and housing placement in order to prevent homelessness. Due to job interruption or losses, Crossroads expects their client families to have increased challenges with paying for housing.
Green Valley Enterprises in Dodge County will receive $2,000 to develop a comprehensive plan to guide service to adults with special needs during a pandemic. The plan will assist them in supporting clients with physical, mental, medical and/or emotional challenges, while considering special requirements like social distancing.
Church Health Services, serving areas of Dodge and Jefferson counties, will receive $20,000 to continue to provide needed emergency mental health and dental services to patients.
“Our goal with this grant cycle is to provide additional resources to protect the health, safety and well being of vulnerable residents,” said GWCHF President and CEO, Tina Crave.
Crave said the Foundation recognizes many non-profit agencies are currently faced with dual challenges — an increase in demand for services as well as marked reduction in fundraising dollars.
GWCHF’s initial Emergency Response Grant dollars will be used to support increased service delivery and operational adaptations to deliver services to vulnerable populations under the emergency guidelines. Initial GWCHF Emergency Response Grants will not support routine business expenses, such as rent and payroll.
Grants Available Through August
COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants are available through Aug.31. Funded organizations must serve individuals in communities served by the Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown school districts.
Organizations can complete a brief application at www.watertownhealthfoundation.com. Completed applications should be emailed to Andi Merfeld at amerfeld@watertownhealthfoundation.com.
To learn more about GWCHF and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
