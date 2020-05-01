LAKE MILLS — Four seniors at Lake Mills High School have been named student Rotarians for April and May.
Due to the coronavirus pandemics, the students have not attended Rotary meetings, but are still being recognized by the organization.
Selected student Rotarians were Sophia Lee, Makalah Legal, Madalyn Miller-Nielsen and Jena Smith.
Lee lives with her mother, Ann, and father, Steve. In her free time, she enjoys playing volleyball, traveling, and spending time with herdog.
Lee has been involved in a multitude of activities throughout high school. She is a four-time varsity letter winner for volleyball, played club volleyball all four years, and has been involved in numerous clubs, including the Junior Optimist Club, Environmentalists of Lake Mills Club, Student Leadership Athletic Advisory Council, and Spanish club.
Following graduation, Lee pans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to major in Communication Sciences and Disorders to hopefully go onto graduate school and study speech language pathology. She also be continuing her volleyball career at Stevens Point.
Legel is the daughter of Craig and Kari Legel. She enjoys playing tennis, being outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. She enjoys music, and has been involved in choir and orchestra.
Throughout high school, she was involved in various activities and clubs. She participated in choir, show choir, orchestra, chamber strings, and solo and ensemble.
She was also involved in drama club, the fall musical, TRI-M Music Society, ELM Club, Octagon Club, and Spanish club. Her biggest involvement was tennis. She played varsity tennis all four years of high school, and qualified for the state tournament her senior year.
She has also been involved with her church, Real Hope Community Church, throughout high school. She helps teach Sunday school and assists in the nursery.
Following graduation, Legel plans to attend Bethel University to pursue her passion of pediatric nursing.
Miller-Nielsen is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Nielsen. Her family owns and operates around 670 acres of land and milks 145 cows on two farms. She has been in the FFA for the past four and held three officer positions, currently as president.
She is interested in pursuing a career in agriculture to help improve the quality of the commodities that farmers produce to feed the world.
She is a link crew leader and member of the Be The Change club.
She has volunteered at the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast and the Jefferson County Agribusiness Food Stand at the county fair. She had the opportunity to volunteer at the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.
This fall she plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to major in animal science.
Smith is the daughter of Bill and Lori Smith. She enjoys getting outside and exploring new hiking trails and state parks or setting up a hammock by the beach. In high school, she was very involved with tennis. She was captain of the team for the past two years.
She was also involved with various school clubs that promote community and volunteer work like, National Honor Society, Spanish club, and Junior Optimist club.
She volunteered for club events and through her church. She is a member of the church youth group and regularly teaches Sunday school.
After high school graduation, she plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College to major in Spanish, with hopes of becoming a translator or interpreter. Starting in fall 2020, Smith will also be playing tennis for WLC and I plans to play for all four years of college.
