JUNEAU — Sasa Seremet wants to increase his customer base and visibility of his tavern and eatery. That’s why he filed an application to have a sidewalk cafe outside of his business, 1850’s Inn in downtown Juneau.
His permit application comes on the heels of Juneau Common Council’s decision to create a pilot program to allow for sidewalk cafes for one year. The pilot program is to see how much interest is generated, and to work out any conditions or restrictions that the council may not have realized when they passed it.
“This is a step in the right direction for our city,” said Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener at this month’s council meeting. “The businesses want to improve our downtown and city. Let’s be a little progressive, too. I see this in other communities so why not in Juneau?”
Seremet said if his permit application is approved it will give his establishment additional exposure to the services he provides.
“I think when people see others outside dining they may want to come over and eat and drink,” Seremet said. “We have been working hard to get new customers and retain the customers we have now.”
He said he would like to see Juneau adopt parklets, which he found very “customer friendly” on a trip to Colorado. Seremet said a parklet allows an establishment to use one or two parking spaces for its customers to sit outdoors and order food and drinks.
Although allowing parklets may be a year or two away, Seremet said the sidewalk cafes are a “good start” for Juneau.
“We want to improve our entire downtown area and this is a good way to do so,” he said.
An application for a sidewalk cafe and extension of premise can be picked up at the Juneau clerk’s office, 405 Jewel St. The application fee is $15.
The application must have a site plan that depicts the dimensions of the proposed sidewalk cafe, size and number of tables, chairs, planters, umbrellas, trees, location of doorways, benches, bike racks, trash receptacles or other sidewalk obstructions either existing or proposed within the area between the building and the curb. If alcoholic beverages are to be served at the sidewalk cafe, an extension of premise application must be filed at the same time.
Once the completed application is received, the applications will be scheduled to go to the Juneau Public Safety Committee and then the plan commission for approval. If an extension of premise is being applied this will head to the Juneau Common Council for final approval.
Other conditions of a sidewalk cafe include:
• A sidewalk cafe permit can only be used between April 1 and Oct. 1.
• The operator of the cafe must remove moveable sidewalk cafe improvements while the business is closed unless permission is granted to do otherwise by the city.
• Each license holder must be responsible for policing the area of the sidewalk cafe to ensure that alcoholic beverages are not removed from the sidewalk cafe. All debris and unused food in the sidewalk cafe area must be removed by the license holder before the close of business each day.
• The permit holder shall maintain a minimum of a 5-foot wide open and accessible portion of the sidewalk for pedestrian traffic safety at all times. No alcohol or food may be consumed within the designated sidewalk area.
