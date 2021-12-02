JEFFERSON — City of Jefferson residents will see a 1.34% increase in their property tax levy from 2021 to 2022, but a decrease in rate, to $7.81 per $1,000 of valuation thanks to a growing tax base.
This year’s rate was $7.98.
According to information provided by the city following the Jefferson Common Council’s recent approval of the budget for the coming year, the tax levy will be $4,574,675, with 2022 spending in all funds coming to $16,823,605. This is compared to all-funds spending this year of $16,453,000.
“The city’s tax levy increased by approximately $60,000 or 1.3% from the current year’s tax levy. Approximately half of the increased tax levy supports the city’s capital improvement project schedule and the remaining half is utilized to fund programs, services and operations,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said. “The tax levy results in a tax rate decrease of approximately 2% or 16 cents. The decrease in the city’s tax rate is largely attributable to an expanding city tax base, which increased at a significant rate.”
According to city officials, current service levels will be preserved through 2022 and there will be no staff members added. Pay increases will be 2% in January and 1% in July. Staff health insurance includes the city funding a portion of the Dean Health Care Plan, paired with a health savings account and there is funding for 2022 deductibles that is at a reduced level from 2021.
Expenses are due to increase to $6,257,975 from $6,232,025. This is an increase of $25,950 or .42%.
The public will notice that there are no increases expected in water, electric, or stormwater rates. There was a new refuse and recycling contract put in place by the city council and there is an approximate $6 increase per customer in 2022.
“There are no other major increases in fees/charges proposed,” the city’s budget stated.
The Capital Improvement Project and Equipment Replacement Spending breaks down as follows.
The 2022 proposed spending is $2,890,650 and this includes funding for equipment replacement, public facility and park maintenance, street reconstruction projects/Connely Drive extension and Lubahn Park Trail and National Fitness Course, and utility projects that will work in tandem with scheduled street construction.
Funding sources will be in the capital improvement project/equipment replacement fund in the amount of $725,150, note/bond issue of $1,410,000, Watertown Foundation grant project of $100,000, sanitary sewer fund of $141,500, stormwater utility fund of $83,500, water utility fund of $420,000 and the library fund of $10,500.
“The fiscal year 2022 budget adopted by the City of Jefferson Common Council allows the city to continue to deliver services for all departments at current levels,” Freitag said. “The city was able to meet the fiscal challenges of a local economy still impacted by COVID-19 and State of Wisconsin imposed property tax levy limitations without significant increases in fees and public charges for services, as well as reducing the city’s property tax rate. A great deal of credit goes to Jefferson’s senior management staff and elected leadership for a very smooth and expeditious budget process.”
