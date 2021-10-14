Friends rally for woman seeking kidney transplant

You never know when you’re going to most need your friends and family. But one local woman does.
Joann “Jo” Zubke, who is a lifelong Watertown resident, was diagnosed with diabetes, end-stage kidney failure and congestive heart failure. She most recently suffered from a stroke, too.
Zubke is currently a patient at the Watertown Health Care Center.
She is receiving dialysis three days a week for three hours each time. She is on the donor list for a kidney transplant.
To help offset some of the financial stress on Zubke’s family for medical and travel expenses, a benefit, aptly named “It’s ‘Jo’ Time” is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lebanon’s Fireman’s Park with raffle drawings at 5 p.m.
Zubke’s husband, Don, said his wife’s struggle with her health began in late April when she was diagnosed with pneumonia and shortly after diabetes.
“It just took off from there,” he said. “It’s been so heart wrenching.”
He described his wife as being energetic, outgoing and very much a people person.
“She’s well known in the community,” Don said. “Everyone who knows her loves her.”
Don has been off of work since Jan. 1. He said he’s been by his wife’s side every day and giving her support.
Don said before Jo’s health took a turn for the worse the pair were always joined at the hip.
“We did everything together,” he said. “We were able to get on a billiards team and play pool in a traveling league in small towns. She was the top shooter.”
He said Joann loves the outdoors and the couple would often find themselves in a boat fishing together.
“We were always together. That’s what makes this so difficult,” he said. “We just have to stay positive and take each day as it comes. We’re going to get through this.”
Marissa Umland, Zubke’s daughter, echoed the same sentiment.
“My mom came from a very strong family. Her mother was very strong willed and my mom passed that gene on to me,” Umland said. “She has good and bad moments, but she doesn’t allow the bad moments to stop her. No matter what, she keeps pushing forward.”
Don said Umland has been a “rock” through this ordeal.
“Marissa wants all of the family to communicate with one another,” he said.
“It’s definitely difficult at times, but the family is in this together,” Marissa said. “It’s just not my mom. It’s all of us fighting.”
On Saturday, there will also be a bags tournament with registration at 12:30 p.m. and the start at 1 p.m. The tourney is double elimination and costs $40 per team. The payout is 50% to winners and 50% to Joann and her family.
To pre-register, call David McDonald at 920-253-7730.
There will also be a silent auction, basket raffles, 50/50 raffles and food, drinks and entertainment.
If individuals wish to donate a raffle item they are urged to contact Lori Uttech at loriluttech@gmail.com or Fred Soto at fredericksoto22@yahoo.com
