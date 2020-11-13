JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board adopted its 2021 budget Tuesday.
The tax rate of $5.12 per $1,000 of assessed value is down 2 cents from the number homeowners realized last December, while county property values are up over 4%. The $156,191,053 budget document has a tax levy of $36 million, which is an increase of roughly $1.4 million from the 2020 tax levy.
The county board also approved borrowing $9 million to spend on highway road construction projects in 2021.
Also, the budgets for several of Dodge County departments were finalized for next year, too.
The tax levy for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is $15.6 million for 2021, which is an increase of of $4 million from last year. Health and Human Services’ tax levy is $9.5 million, a hike of $1.2 million from this year. The highway department’s budget is $7.5 million, which is an increase of $467,000 from a year ago. The Physical Facilities budget sits at $3.7 million while the Information Technology budget is $2.4 million for next year.
