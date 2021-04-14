CONCORD — Newly elected Chairman Dale Konle, was sworn in at the monthly Town of Concord meeting. Lloyd Zastrow and William Ingersoll were sworn in for the supervisor positions, along with Brian Neumann, clerk, and James Zastrow, treasurer. Outgoing Supervisor Erick Frommgen, received recognition for his past two years of service.
The board approved a zoning request for James and Barbara Zagrodnik, N5126 Knoll Drive, Sullivan. They are requesting a variance to have less than 66 feet of road frontage to their current home site. This is to allow for 66 feet access to a future A-3 lot.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
The highway department has started with lawn mowing and preparing for brushing and road patching. The board continues to work on resident’s complaints of unsightly properties and violations of Chapter 9.
Semi traffic complaints on Allen Road continue to be monitored.
The board approved continued treatment of ash trees at Concord Park.
The annual town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 20 at the Concord Community Center.
