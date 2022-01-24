Watertown Regional Medical Center has announced two community leaders, Dr. Brent Yaeggi and Tim Roets, have joined the board of trustees.
In addition to the new board members, a new board chairwoman, Kathy Wagner, and a new vice chairman, Jason Polzin have been appointed.
The board of trustees at Watertown Regional Medical Center is comprised of local business leaders, physicians, community members, and hospital administrators. They provide a community perspective when decisions are made regarding care at the hospital.
“The board’s role is to make sure the community has access to the healthcare services they need while ensuring patients receive quality and safe care,” said Richard Keddington, CEO at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “As a result of these efforts, in 2021 Watertown Regional Medical Center became only the second hospital in the area to offer 24/7 heart attack care and earned a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.”
The newly appointed board members will bring experience and community leadership to the board of trustees. Their knowledge of Watertown and the surrounding communities will help the hospital achieve its mission of making communities healthier.
Yaeggi, WRMC’s immediate past chief of staff, is a podiatrist at Rock River Foot & Ankle, which has an office located in the medical office building attached to the hospital.
Roets is a long-time Watertown resident and the former chief of police for the Watertown Police Department.
“We would like to thank the new board members for stepping up to help their community,” said Wagner. “We would also like to thank Kim Erdmann, former board of trustees chair, and Dr. Jeff Van Beek, whose time on the board has come to an end. Their contributions have been immeasurable to the health of our community, and they have helped lead us through a challenging time.”
Wagner joined the board of trustees last year and is a retired math teacher and school principal from the Watertown community. Polzin, also joined the board last year. He lives in Lake Mills and is the general manager of Global MR Applications and Workflow at General Electric Healthcare.
The other hospital board members include Dr. Vikram Goyal, chief of staff; Keddington; Jim Bird, chief financial officer; Patricia Gedemer, chief nursing officer; Katey Higgins; Marcy Tessmann; Dr. Sajjad Nasir; Dr. Ron Sokovich; and Dana Stinnett, nurse practioner. The following individuals represent the Greater Watertown Area Health Foundation with the joint venture with ScionHealth: Randy Phelps, John Kosanovich, David Schroeder, and Carol Quest.
