JUNEAU – Steven Barlow, 25, of Carlisle, Penn., was sentenced Tuesday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger to 22 years of prison followed by 12 years of extended supervision for two counts of first degree child sexual assault in Reeseville.
In June 2018, officers received a report regarding a sexual assault that had happened a few years before this incident.
According to the criminal complaint, the two girls told their mother in 2018 that they were assaulted a few years earlier. The assaults happened when Barlow was living with the victim’s family in the Village of Reeseville between 2015 and 2017. At the time of the alleged abuse, the victims were between the ages of 4 and 6, the complaint stated.
When contacted by law enforcement, Barlow at first denied the accusations and said if anything happened, he did not remember. During subsequent conversations, Barlow allegedly admitted to the assaults and said it occurred only once or twice.
“The parents of the child victims tried to help the defendant by letting him move into their home, and he repaid their generosity by sexually assaulting their children in complete violation of the trust that had been placed in him,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said at sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.