JUNEAU — Acting on a recommendation from the Juneau Finance Committee, common council members last week reviewed its $866,350 remaining in 2021 borrowed funds and decided it can be used for city projects.
The finance committee recommended May 11 the remaining funds be distributed as follows:
• $550,000 to public works for street projects.The tentative public works projects include West Street to the dead end to Center Street; Center Street to West Street to Highway 26; Hyland Street to East Grove Street to East Center Street; East Oak Street to Depot Street to Hyland Street and East North Street to North Depot Street to North Mill Street.
• $100,000 to the recreation department for a splash pad for water play at Juneau City Park.
• $85,000 to the fire department for air tanks and cylinders.
• $125,000 to public works for a street sweeper.
The balance of $6,350 will be put in contingency fund for future projects.
If the funds are not used within two years the money will be deposited back in the city’s capital project fund and reallocated at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.