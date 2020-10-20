As mortgage rates fell to their lowest level on record, Wisconsin’s — and Watertown’s — existing home markets responded with record September sales and robust price appreciation, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association and a pair of veteran local real estate agents.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association said the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.89% in September, which pushed home sales up 18.1% compared to September 2019, and increased the statewide median price 17.9% to $229,900.
“When we consider what transpired last spring, we never would have imagined how quickly the housing market would rebound,” WRA Chairman Steve Beers said.
The WRA said the economic lockdown of the state pushed annualized sales down 23.6% in May alone. In contrast, the annual growth in home sales surged by 10.2% in July, rose 2.6% in August and increased 18.1% in September.
This is the strongest third quarter on record for Wisconsin home sales, eclipsing the previous third quarter sales record established last year by 9.8%.
“What makes this even more impressive is that we hit this new record even though inventories continued to slip,” Beers said.
Rich Moen, broker/owner of RE/MAX Solutions of Watertown, confirmed the Watertown market mirrors that of the state.
“Our (median) home price has jumped dramatically,” Moen said. “A few factors that help that are rising prices, but also much less in the way of foreclosures are dragging prices down, like they were back in 2008 and a few years after.”
Moen said unit sales were highest in 2005, with 281 homes sold the first three-quarters of the year in Watertown. That dropped to 166 in 2008 for the first three-quarters of the year and has been coming back since.
“But low inventory is the biggest issue for the number of sales and escalating prices,” he said. “Back in 2005, we would normally have about 100-120 homes available to show at any given time. Today we only have 25 that do not have accepted offers.”
According to Moen, there are people who would like to move up, or downsize, but there is no inventory for them to buy, especially if they need to sell their current home to close on a new home.
“So it makes it frustrating,” he said. “Many are just taking advantage of refinancing at these rates and plan to stay in their current home.”
He also said, in the past, Watertown had new construction booming, which helped the crunch, but now the city is only seeing a few new homes being built at any given time.
He said another factor is rental availability, which is low.
Shorewest broker/associate Paula McPherson said her firm is also observing statewide trends manifesting themselves locally.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, the market went into a stall,” she said. “Showings declined significantly and buyers who were under contract had to get creative with their financing if their employment was impacted by the virus. Marketing shifted to a virtual world for property showings and listings. With the adoption of Centers for Disease Control guidelines, consumers felt better about viewing a property in person. Low mortgage rates have created a unique opportunity for buyers at all levels. We continue in a seller’s market, which is typically less than six months of inventory for sale.”
She agreed with Moen that inventory levels are at a historic low.
“This is simple supply and demand,” she said. “Because the demand is so great and the supply is so low, current homeowner’s are enjoying home price appreciation. In this current market, buyers must be patient and flexible. Expect a bidding war. Sellers are encouraged to prepare their home for a quick transaction.”
“Demand has increased in recent months for a couple of reasons — low mortgage rates and an improving job market in the state,” WRA President and CEO Michael Theo said.
Mortgage rates began dropping in January, and the aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve Bank to mitigate the effects of the economic shutdown have pushed mortgage rates to record-low levels for six straight months. These actions, combined with the stimulus programs, have also dropped the state unemployment rate from its peak of 13.6% in April 2020 to 5.4% in September.
Theo said the housing market should be active for the next couple of months.
“Realtors still sell a lot of homes during the fall season, so there are plenty of great options for buyers,” Theo said. “It’s still a strong seller’s market, so buyers need to be ready to move quickly when their Realtor identifies the right home. Having your financing pre- approved is really the key to success in this very tight market.”
