CLYMAN — The Clyman community will see substantial upgrades throughout the next year to the village park. As a result of long-running fundraising efforts by the Clyman Canners Baseball Club, the support of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and the generosity of the Ihde (Larson) family, the village park is set to receive $200,000 for a brand new playground and a new Little League baseball field.
In spring, the area will receive new Americans with Disabilities Act playground with a modular play structure, swings and inclusive spinners and rockers. Replacing the 26-year-old structures, the new playground will also feature a TalkReadPlay Playspace which will include outdoor music, imaginative play and activity panels that will encourage adult-child interactions.
“We know a child’s brain grows the fastest through age 5. The TalkReadPlay Playspace was designed to create opportunities for adult-child interactions, which have the greatest influence on early brain development,” said Margaret Hanrahan, GWCHF board member and grants committee chairwoman. “The foundation is pleased to invest in a space that combines the action, fun and creativity of play with elements to help children grow and learn.”
Large areas of poured-in-place rubber will run throughout the space to ensure easy access for kids and adults of all needs.
In addition to funding from the GWCHF, the new playground is made possible through the outstanding local support from several businesses and individuals in the Clyman area. Lee Recreation of Cambridge, representing Wisconsin’s only commercial playground manufacturer BCI Burke, will install the new playground this spring.
Kyle Krueger, director of the Clyman Canners Baseball Club, continues to finesse the project.
“This project has unified the local community in ways we never thought possible. It’s been amazing and humbling to be a part of the growth and development of this area. When we started this project we never imagined it would grow to this scope. The need for a playspace within the park that is compliant and more accessible for everyone will be a major positive for not only Clyman, but the entire area. The support from the GWCHF has blown us away as we are striving to be one of the only fully accessible playgrounds in the county.”
Naming rights for the playground are still up for grabs and monetary donations will continue to be collected through March. Those funds will go towards providing the project additional rubberized poured-in-place surface throughout all equipment spaces.“We are hopeful that a final push to the finish-line will allow us to include an all inclusive surface throughout. This is a great way for a business or individual to be recognized for the next 30-plus years,” said Krueger.
Not only will there be a new playground, but through the generosity of John and Laurie (Ihde) Larson, the Little League program will have a brand new field.
Laurie’s father, Ralph W. Ihde grew up in Clyman while his father, Frank, ran Ihde Hardware until his passing in 1977. While enjoying most sports, baseball was Ralph’s favorite. He began playing baseball in Clyman and that extended to teams in the Army as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Laurie and her family were looking for a way to honor him after he passed in August of 2020. “The Clyman community was very important to the Ihde family through the Depression, World War II, and beyond. Hearing of the recent community support and fundraising for the Canners ballfield and the playground was inspiring. Learning there was a need for a second field to expand programming in support of village and area families became the opportunity we were looking for.”
“We are thankful to the Village of Clyman and the Clyman Canners for their investment in youth and families, allowing us to support their efforts by contributing to the creation of the second village Little League field. We look forward to attending games in Clyman next summer.”
The Clyman Canners broke ground on Ihde Field in December and are hoping to install the backstop and fencing in spring in order to have the field in use for the 2022 Summer season. Ihde Field will serve five teams made up of nearly 80 boys and girls from ages 5 to 15.
To learn more about the Little League or the Clyman Canners Baseball Club, go to clymancanners.com or reach out directly to Kyle Krueger at clymancanners@gmail.com.
