Lifeguarding class — This class is a “must-have” for all who are interested in becoming a lifeguard. Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials, including prerequisite requirements, are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are: Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Monday, March 29 from 12 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday March 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to, and maintain, an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration deadline is March 18 and the course is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Family Puzzle Contest — Home Edition — It’ll be a race to finish a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The families that finish the puzzle in the fastest times will receive prize packages, and all families get to keep the puzzles. The contest will take place remotely at the participants’ homes April 2–4, 2021. Puzzles will be delivered to participants’ homes before April 2. Cost is $20 per city resident family and $30 per non-city resident family.
Spring Break Drive-In Family Bingo — There will be bingo in the parking lot. Each family will stay in their cars and hear city officials call the numbers over the car radio. They will then keep track on their Bingo sheets, and beep the horn when they get a Bingo. City workers will bring prizes to the winning cars. The event is on Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee is $5 per vehicle, and pre-registration is due by Monday, March 29 at noon.
April Art Class — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art is the instructor who will take each participant, step-by-step, through the process of completing a yellow flower bouquet in a watering can. It will be a 12 by 12-inch acrylic painting. This event will take place on Saturday, April 10 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Cost is $28. Open to participants ages 16 and older and minors need parent permission. Participants are asked to measure their body temperature before attending to ensure no fever is present, and sit in a designated area at the event. Masks will be required.
Yoga — Yoga offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Participants will bring body and mind together into one harmonious experience. Class will be held Tuesdays, March 16 through April 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Cost is $30 per city resident and $45 per non-city resident. Face masks are required.
Adult softball leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, and American League is on Wednesday nights, May through August. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters is April 19.
Spring Youth Soccer (4K-Grade 8) — Youth soccer registration is underway. Boys and girls grades 4K to grade 8 may register. Games will be held at the Brandt/Quirk Soccer Complex. 4K Kickers and the Youth Soccer Leagues are set to begin Sat., May 1. Registration deadline is Monday, March 22 for youth soccer and Monday, April 19 for 4K soccer. Due to COVID-19, team sizes will be limited. Game times will be spread out to limit the number of fans. Parents are asked to measure their child’s body temperature to ensure that no fever is present. Families should limit those in attendance, keep a log of who attended what game and sit in designated areas.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides youth the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Further information regarding all age group levels, as well as registration are available online.
Ballet, Tap and Dance — The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year old’s. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer. Parents will not be allowed to wait in the building during classes.
Community Fitness Challenge — Wisconsin communities have joined the competition to complete the most minutes of any activity during March. Residents of each city will participate as one team to win, although the city recommends having a personal goal of 200 minutes a week. Participants should submit their minutes every Monday by 10 a.m. to be counted in the weekly totals by submitting to: http://bit.ly/BeActiveMinutes. All participants will receive a T-shirt and the most active community will win a trophy. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required.
Youth Archery — The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. The archery club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience meaningful. All needed equipment will be provided by the archery club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Face masks will be required. Eight to 11 year olds meet Tuesdays, March 16 through April 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.; 12 to 18-year-olds meet Tuesdays, March 16 to April 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $36 for city residents or $54 for non-city residents.
Zumba Class — Using Latin inspired dance moves, Zumba combines fitness, fun and frivolity into exhilarating dance moves. Fitness is a goal and it helps to lower stress and increase levels of focus, energy and happiness. Zumba is perfect for any age group. The instructor is Maria Gracia. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for non-city residents. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, March 22 through May 17 with no class on April 26. COVID-19 restrictions dictate that all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening before each class. Class size is limited.
Pound Fitness Class — Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and a new approach to fitness is found. The instructor is Maria Gracia. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for non-city residents. Classes are held Mondays, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, March 22 through May 17, with no class on April 26. Due to COVID-19, all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each class. Class size is limited.
2021 Pool Season Passes — Season passes are available for 2021. Forms are available at the indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual season passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the Watertown Park and Registration Department Office, 514 S. First St. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park dance floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. The limit is six participants per time slot. Note that play will be altered due to the 10-foot ceiling, there is no heat and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, symptoms will be checked prior to participating. Players must social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the water. Participants must provide their own face masks. Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed; changing facilities are not available. Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
